The agency is Rashan Gary Sports, attorney Darren Heitner posted Tuesday on Twitter. Heitner wrote Ian Clarke will he Gary’s agent and is joining the agency.
Gary will train at Michael Johnson Performance in Texas.
Also according to Heitner, Gary received a trademark registration for his name and is registering his logo which can be used in the sale of apparel. Gary posted photos of himself working out Monday on Twitter and he is wearing clothing with his logo.
Rashan Gary has also received a trademark registration for his name & is in the process of registering his logo with the US Patent & Trademark Office. Both for use with sale of apparel. pic.twitter.com/8ZY5CIKFr2
