Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary reportedly is starting his own sports agency. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Former Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary, who announced late last month he will skip his final year of eligibility to pursue the NFL Draft, reportedly is forming his own sports agency.

The agency is Rashan Gary Sports, attorney Darren Heitner posted Tuesday on Twitter. Heitner wrote Ian Clarke will he Gary’s agent and is joining the agency.

Gary will train at Michael Johnson Performance in Texas.

JUST IN: Top NFL Draft prospect Rashan Gary of Michigan is forming his own sports agency - Rashan Gary Sports. NFL agent Ian Clarke is joining company & will be Gary’s primary agent. Gary will train at Michael Johnson Performance in Texas. — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) December 18, 2018

Also according to Heitner, Gary received a trademark registration for his name and is registering his logo which can be used in the sale of apparel. Gary posted photos of himself working out Monday on Twitter and he is wearing clothing with his logo.

Gary, who will not play in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 29 against Florida, is projected as a likely first-round NFL Draft selection.