2019 Michigan football commitments
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2019 commitments (star ratings according to the 247Sports Composite). David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Erick All, Fairfield, Ohio, TE, 6-4, 225 pounds, three
Erick All, Fairfield, Ohio, TE, 6-4, 225 pounds, three stars. All attended a Michigan camp in June and not long after committed to the Wolverines. He has told his hometown paper he will probably add about 25 pounds once he arrives in Ann Arbor to get ready for Division I play. He had offers from Florida State, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. He also participated in an Ohio State camp and visited other Big Ten schools like Indiana and Purdue. All is ranked No. 11 in the state by 247Sports. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Karsen Barnhart, Paw Paw, OT, 6-4, 273 pounds, three
Karsen Barnhart, Paw Paw, OT, 6-4, 273 pounds, three stars. Barnhart had offers from Nebraska, Iowa State and Arizona State, among others, but chose Michigan over Michigan State and Indiana. Although an offensive lineman, Barnhart quickly took to Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison, who recruits the area. He also knew offensive line coach Ed Warinner, who was at Minnesota in 2017 and recruited Barnhart then. Twitter: @k_ballin_
Fullscreen
Zach Carpenter, Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati, OG,
Zach Carpenter, Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati, OG, 6-5, 310 pounds, three stars. Carpenter is ranked No. 20 in Ohio by 247Sports and No. 32 at his position. He was the Anthony Munoz Foundation Division I offensive lineman of the year in 2017 and had offers from Clemson, Nebraska, Louisville and Cincinnati, among others. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Zach Charbonnet, Oaks Christian, Westlake Village,
Zach Charbonnet, Oaks Christian, Westlake Village, Calif., RB, 6-2, 215 pounds, four stars. Charbonnet is considered by recruiting analysts to be the best running back recruit to commit to Michigan under coach Jim Harbaugh. Oaks Christian is a dominant program, so for Charbonnet to stand out on a roster full of talent says plenty. Early on he was West Coast heavy as far as his college interests, including USC, UCLA and Oregon. He played some as a freshman, but during his sophomore season he got on a lot of radars after rushing for 169 yards and six touchdowns against Murrieta Valley. Brandon Huffman, 247 Sports
Fullscreen
Chris Hinton, Greater Atlanta Christian, Norcross,
Chris Hinton, Greater Atlanta Christian, Norcross, Ga., DE, 6-4, 280 pounds, four stars. Hinton was a two-way player who excelled on the defensive line and was first-team all-state. He has become the fourth player from his school in the last five years to be invited to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. He is ranked No. 8 in Georgia and No. 5 at his position. Twitter: @thechrishinton
Fullscreen
Giles Jackson, Oakley (Calif.) Freedom, all-purpose
Giles Jackson, Oakley (Calif.) Freedom, all-purpose back, 5-8, 175 pounds, four stars. Jackson had 10 FBS scholarship offers, including USC and California, but he ultimately picked Michigan over Oregon and Oregon State. He also became close with 7-on-7 quarterback teammate Cade McNamara during the summer. McNamara also committed to Michigan. Jackson ranked No. 39 in California. Shotgun Spratling/USCFootball.com
Fullscreen
George Johnson III, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County, ATH,
George Johnson III, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County, ATH, 5-11, 180 pounds, three stars. Johnson wrote a first-person story for the Treasure Coast Palm and announced his decision to play for Michigan saying, “I like the bond the teammates had and the overall feel on campus. It feels like a place I can call home.” During his junior season he threw for 1,336 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran for 526 yards and seven touchdowns. He was the publication’s Male Athlete of the Year for 2017-2018. Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports
Fullscreen
Quinten Johnson, St. John's College, Washington D.C.,
Quinten Johnson, St. John's College, Washington D.C., S, 5-11, 190 pounds, three stars. The third-ranked player in Washington, D.C., Johnson made his announcement he was heading to Michigan during The Opening Finals in Texas this summer. He had also reportedly considered Arizona, Boston College, Alabama, and Penn State. He also played at receiver in high school. 247 Sports
Fullscreen
Trente Jones, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, OT, 6-6, 282
Trente Jones, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, OT, 6-6, 282 pounds, four stars. Jones, a top offensive lineman from Georgia, joined the class after Nolan Rumler and will add depth to the tackle position. He also had offers from Texas A&M, Tennessee, Auburn, and Indiana, among others. He is ranked No. 21 in the state by 247Sports. Keith Niebuhr, 247 Sports
Fullscreen
Trevor Keegan, Crystal Lake (Ill.) South, OT, 6-6,
Trevor Keegan, Crystal Lake (Ill.) South, OT, 6-6, 310 pounds, four stars. Keegan told his hometown Northwest Herald that his decision to attend Michigan “came down to the wire.” He said he went over the pros and cons of a number of potential destinations with his family. Among his finalists were Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson, but he chose the Wolverines over Georgia and Penn State. “It’s the rest of my life,” he told the Northwest Herald. “I really took everything into account. I went through everything – family, academics, football, the campus – just everything, and put it together, and Michigan was the one.” Keegan, coincidentally, has family in Livonia. Brice Marich, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Quintel Kent, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, WR, 6-foot,
Quintel Kent, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, WR, 6-foot, 170 pounds, three stars. Kent is ranked No. 45 in the state of Ohio and was spotted by Michigan during a camp earlier this summer. He was then invited to a Michigan camp where he won the receiver MVP and was offered. He said he was surprised by the offer and almost committed on the spot, but discussed it with his parents and after a few more visits to Ann Arbor, committed to Michigan in early August. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Cade McNamara, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch, QB, 6-1,
Cade McNamara, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch, QB, 6-1, 206 pounds, four stars. McNamara had been a Notre Dame commit until early March when he also received offers from Alabama, Georgia, USC and Michigan. He was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Nevada after his junior season after throwing for 44 touchdowns and 3,470 yards. He is the No. 1 player in the state and No. 11 at his position. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Mike Morris, American Heritage, Delray Beach, Fla.,
Mike Morris, American Heritage, Delray Beach, Fla., DE, 6-5, 255 pounds, four stars. Morris had been committed to Florida State – where his father, Mike Morris Sr., was an offensive lineman – since February 2016. He visited Michigan in the summer and then flipped his commitment in early September after the Wolverines’ win over Western Michigan. He is No. 48 among players ranked in Florida. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Gabe Newburg, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, DE, 6-5, 230
Gabe Newburg, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, DE, 6-5, 230 pounds, three stars. Newburg is ranked No. 32 in the state and was the first player from Ohio to commit to this class. He picked UM over Michigan State and Iowa, among others. He had been recruited by Ohio State, but the Buckeyes never made an offer, and Newburg committed to Michigan in early April after visiting OSU. 247Sports
Fullscreen
David Ojabo, Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy, DE, 6-4.5,
David Ojabo, Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy, DE, 6-4.5, 233 pounds, three stars. He played his first year of organized football in 2017. Ojabo’s family moved from Nigeria to Aberdeen, Scotland in 2007. He moved in with a host family and began attending the academy two years ago. He also played soccer and basketball and is ranked the No. 7 player in the state. Twitter: @DavidOjabo
Fullscreen
Jalen Perry, Dacula, Ga., CB, 6-1, 188 pounds, four
Jalen Perry, Dacula, Ga., CB, 6-1, 188 pounds, four stars. Perry had been committed to Georgia for nearly a year when he decided to de-commit and reopen his recruitment. He held a number of offers, but ultimately committed to Michigan on Nov. 19. He is ranked No. 22 in the state and No. 22 nationally at his position. He told The Michigan Insider he chose Michigan because of “the athletics and the academics combined.” Brice Marich, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Amauri Pesek-Hickson, Leawood (Kan.) Blue Valley North,
Amauri Pesek-Hickson, Leawood (Kan.) Blue Valley North, ATH, 6-3, 210 pounds, three stars. Pesek-Hickson is a three-star athlete who played football his freshman year then zeroed in on basketball his sophomore and junior years before returning to football as a senior. He committed to Michigan late, less than a month ago on Nov. 17. He is the fifth-ranked player in the state. Brice Marich, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Nolan Rumler, Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio, OG, 6-4,
Nolan Rumler, Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio, OG, 6-4, 290 pounds, four stars. Rumler was a captain one of the top teams in the state, which has gone 57-3 the last four seasons. Hoban won Division III and Division II state titles the last two years. The guard made 58 starts for Hoban. Rumler is rated No. 5 in the state. 247 Sports
Fullscreen
Mike Sainristil, Everett, Mass., CB, 5-10, 175 pounds,
Mike Sainristil, Everett, Mass., CB, 5-10, 175 pounds, three stars. Sainristil is the top-ranked player in Massachusetts. He was committed to Virginia Tech, but reopened his recruitment and had plenty of suitors, including Wisconsin, Boston College and Syracuse, among others, but in early November he committed to Michigan. He had three interceptions in one game this fall. Don Brown, not surprisingly, led the recruitment of Sainristil, who visited Michigan for the Penn State game. Brian Dohn, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Mazi Smith, Grand Rapids East Kentwood, DT, 6-3, 290
Mazi Smith, Grand Rapids East Kentwood, DT, 6-3, 290 pounds, four stars. Smith told The Detroit News in an interview earlier this year that he chose Michigan over a number of programs, including Ohio State, Michigan State, Georgia and Alabama, among others, because he likes the Wolverines’ “tradition, the way they want their players to carry themselves.” He was also partial to Michigan because of defensive line coach Greg Mattison. Smith is ranked No. 4 in the state. Allen Trieu / 247Sports
Fullscreen
Anthony Solomon, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale,
Anthony Solomon, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., LB, 6-0, 190 pounds, four stars. During an official visit to Michigan last weekend, Solomon flipped his commitment from Miami ( Fla.) to the Wolverines. He is the No. 10-ranked outside linebacker in the country and No. 28 player in Florida. He completed his senior season at St. Thomas Aquinas with a team-high 63 tackles on a defense that yielded an averaged 9.2 points a game. The Raiders were Class 7A runners-up. Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Jack Stewart, New Canaan, Conn., OT, 6-5, 280 pounds,
Jack Stewart, New Canaan, Conn., OT, 6-5, 280 pounds, three stars. Not surprisingly, defensive coordinator Don Brown was the first to contact Stewart because of the Northeast connection. Stewart visited Michigan in the spring then stopped at Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Texas, among others. But he stuck with his initial impressions of Michigan and committed in April. He is the No. 6-ranked player in the state. Twitter: @jackstewartnc
Fullscreen
Charles Thomas, St. Thomas More, Oakdale, Conn., ILB,
Charles Thomas, St. Thomas More, Oakdale, Conn., ILB, 6-0, 222 pounds, three stars. Thomas, who happened to be Michigan’s first commit way back on June 24, 2017, was at IMG Academy when he pledged but then transferred to St. Thomas More for his final season. He had a number of offers, including Clemson, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee, Oregon and West Virginia. He is ranked No. 24 nationally at his position and fifth in the state. 247Sports
Fullscreen
DJ Turner II, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CB, 6-0,
DJ Turner II, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CB, 6-0, 165 pounds, three stars. Turner transferred to IMG for his final season so he could play cornerback and is ranked No. 52 overall in the state. He played for North Gwinnett in Georgia as a safety during his junior season. The team won a state title. Turner is ranked No. 41 among cornerbacks. Twitter: @djturner_2019
Fullscreen
Joey Velazquez, St. Francis de Sales, Columbus, Ohio,
Joey Velazquez, St. Francis de Sales, Columbus, Ohio, S, 6-0, 205 pounds, three stars. Velazquez committed to Ohio State in September 2016 to play baseball for Ohio State, but Michigan then came calling and said he could play football and baseball for the Wolverines. He committed in June. He’s the No. 1 baseball player in Ohio in the 2019 class and told the Columbus Dispatch he loves both sports but baseball is “more natural” but didn’t want to give up football. He said Michigan said it was “going to make it work”. He's ranked No. 47 in football in Ohio. 247Sports
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Michigan has a very good recruiting class that is teetering on the brink of being a very, very good recruiting class if a couple of big-name recruits decide Ann Arbor is their college destination.

    Before recruiting experts start handing out trophies for best classes, they will await the envelopes, please, for at least two highly regarded players who still have Michigan in the conversation. Well, at least that goes for five-star Ohio defensive end Zach Harrison, who has maintained an incredibly low profile during the recruiting process and hasn’t allowed his tea leaves to be clearly read.

    As the Wolverines head into the early signing period that begins Wednesday, they have 25 commitments and are ranked by 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 class in the Big Ten and No. 9 nationally.

    The class does not yet have a five-star commitment, though.

    More: Podcast: Angelique S. Chengelis talks with Allen Trieu, Kolesars

    Harrison, according to a report this week from ESPN recruiting analyst Tom Van Haaren, will unlock his Twitter page and reveal his decision around noon on signing day Wednesday. It has been described for a while now as a two-program race between Michigan and Ohio State. There’s also the possibility five-star safety Daxton Hill, previously a Michigan commit who recently flipped to Alabama, could flip back to Michigan.

    The Hill flip has been an intriguing story, particularly when speculation spread shortly after he committed to Alabama that maybe he was going to be running back to Michigan’s opens arms.

    “There’s smoke there, and this time of year, usually if there’s smoke, there’s something to it,” Allen Trieu of 247Sports, said. “He made a quick commitment to Alabama and it did catch Michigan off-guard. It wasn’t like the kid made a bunch of visits to Alabama. It was a pretty abrupt moment. Since then the lines of communications have stayed open.”

    And that’s why there is optimism at Michigan.

    “Anything can happen at the last minute,” Trieu said.

    CLOSE

    John Niyo and Dave Goricki talk about college football's early signing period with analyst Allen Trieu and four local players, including Canton's Darius Robinson. The Detroit News

    Harrison has been an intriguing player to follow. While many players can’t stop sharing visit photos on Twitter on Instagram and post their college finalists, Harrison has seemed in some ways to be the anti-teenager. He doesn’t post much. He doesn’t say much. Recruiting analysts have never gotten much from him.

    “He’s one of the most interesting recruits we’ve ever covered,” Trieu said. “It’s not that interesting in that we don’t have that much information to go off — he doesn’t volunteer a whole lot. There’s always a little bit of guesswork with him. There’s confidence as far as Michigan is concerned. There’s some appeal for him to leaving home.”

    Ohio State is appealing because it’s home. Harrison attends Olentangy Orange in the Columbus area. The Buckeyes' 62-39 victory over Michigan in the regular-season finale might have given Harrison pause.

    “There’s still optimism in Columbus. But there was a lot of momentum for Michigan at the end of the season,” Trieu said. “I do think the loss to Ohio State made him step back for a minute. I do believe that talk when it was put out there. I don’t think there will be any clarity until Wednesday.”

    Michigan did boost its class over the weekend with the addition of four-star offensive tackle Trevor Keegan, who the Wolverines had coveted. The Wolverines also flipped four-star linebacker Anthony Solomon from Miami (Fla.). Solomon visited Michigan last weekend on the heels of Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz leaving for the Temple job.

    Another player to watch on signing day is Cornelius Johnson, a four-star receiver from Connecticut. Michigan is a finalist and he visited over the weekend.

    “He’s another one important for Michigan because they don’t really have a big wide receiver in the class,” Trieu said. He’s 6-3, 195 pounds and that would give them a missing piece in this really good offensive class.”

    With the dismissal last week of running back O’Maury Samuels, Trieu said Michigan also might look into adding another running back.

    “They might be kicking tires for running backs,” he said.

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

    Meet the 2019 Detroit News Blue Chip recruits
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News top 15 Blue Chip high school football prospects, and where they're headed for college, The list includes Belleville's Julian Barnett, a Michigan State commitment. Player breakdowns by David Goricki of The Detroit News.
    Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News top 15 Blue Chip high school football prospects, and where they're headed for college, The list includes Belleville's Julian Barnett, a Michigan State commitment. Player breakdowns by David Goricki of The Detroit News. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    1. Devontae Dobbs, Belleville (Michigan State), OT/6-4/304: Dobbs, a member of The Detroit News Dream Team, was a dominant two-way player while helping Belleville earn its first regional championship in school history. He started the season slow, coming off shoulder surgery from a torn labrum and got in shape midseason. He was a force the rest of the season, opening holes for running backs while giving sophomore quarterback Christian Dhue-Reid time to throw for 2,759 yards and 39 touchdowns. He will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando. “He got in shape and was aggressive and confident midseason once the shoulder was 100 percent healed and then began to dominate the way he had in the past, becoming a destructive force on offense and defense,” coach Jermain Crowell said.
    Buy Photo
    1. Devontae Dobbs, Belleville (Michigan State), OT/6-4/304: Dobbs, a member of The Detroit News Dream Team, was a dominant two-way player while helping Belleville earn its first regional championship in school history. He started the season slow, coming off shoulder surgery from a torn labrum and got in shape midseason. He was a force the rest of the season, opening holes for running backs while giving sophomore quarterback Christian Dhue-Reid time to throw for 2,759 yards and 39 touchdowns. He will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando. “He got in shape and was aggressive and confident midseason once the shoulder was 100 percent healed and then began to dominate the way he had in the past, becoming a destructive force on offense and defense,” coach Jermain Crowell said. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    2. Logan Brown, East Kentwood (Wisconsin) — OT/6-6/285: Brown, a member of The News Dream Team, is an outstanding all-around athlete with tremendous strength and size. He won the shot put state championship his sophomore and junior seasons. He has continued to develop into one of the premier tackles in the nation, ranked No. 1 nationally at his position by 247Sports. He helped East Kentwood earn an Ottawa-Kent Conference Red Division championship and a state playoff victory. “He’s an amazing athlete, really no weakness, got better every year,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. Brown will be playing in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio.
    2. Logan Brown, East Kentwood (Wisconsin) — OT/6-6/285: Brown, a member of The News Dream Team, is an outstanding all-around athlete with tremendous strength and size. He won the shot put state championship his sophomore and junior seasons. He has continued to develop into one of the premier tackles in the nation, ranked No. 1 nationally at his position by 247Sports. He helped East Kentwood earn an Ottawa-Kent Conference Red Division championship and a state playoff victory. “He’s an amazing athlete, really no weakness, got better every year,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. Brown will be playing in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
    Fullscreen
    3. Julian Barnett, Belleville (Michigan State) — WR/CB/6-2/189: Barnett showed his ability to be a playmaker on both sides of the ball, grabbing 22 passes for 400 yards and seven touchdowns while making 37 tackles and intercepting three passes on the defensive side of the ball to help Belleville earn its first regional championship in program history. He earned a spot on The News Dream Team and will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando. “Julian Barnett on any other team would be a serious candidate for Mr. Football and this speaks to Julian’s maturity,” coach Jermain Crowell said. “Instead of worrying about his numbers, he’s grown to be strictly concerned with his team's success.”
    Buy Photo
    3. Julian Barnett, Belleville (Michigan State) — WR/CB/6-2/189: Barnett showed his ability to be a playmaker on both sides of the ball, grabbing 22 passes for 400 yards and seven touchdowns while making 37 tackles and intercepting three passes on the defensive side of the ball to help Belleville earn its first regional championship in program history. He earned a spot on The News Dream Team and will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando. “Julian Barnett on any other team would be a serious candidate for Mr. Football and this speaks to Julian’s maturity,” coach Jermain Crowell said. “Instead of worrying about his numbers, he’s grown to be strictly concerned with his team's success.” Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    4. Anthony Bradford, Muskegon (LSU) — T/6-5/355: Bradford was a dominant run blocker for Muskegon during its run to three consecutive Division 3 state championship game appearances, winning the title in 2017, and a 27-game winning streak before a loss to Detroit King in this year's championship game. “He’s a young man who has for three years given every ounce of his effort and his heart to our program,” coach Shane Fairfield said. “It was always a comforting feeling going into a game that no matter what happened we had him to lean on. He was always an amazing run blocker, did things with his feet and his strength and athletic ability like I haven’t seen in a big guy, but he really took it upon himself to get better as a pass blocker.” Bradford earned a spot on The News Dream Team.
    4. Anthony Bradford, Muskegon (LSU) — T/6-5/355: Bradford was a dominant run blocker for Muskegon during its run to three consecutive Division 3 state championship game appearances, winning the title in 2017, and a 27-game winning streak before a loss to Detroit King in this year's championship game. “He’s a young man who has for three years given every ounce of his effort and his heart to our program,” coach Shane Fairfield said. “It was always a comforting feeling going into a game that no matter what happened we had him to lean on. He was always an amazing run blocker, did things with his feet and his strength and athletic ability like I haven’t seen in a big guy, but he really took it upon himself to get better as a pass blocker.” Bradford earned a spot on The News Dream Team. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    5. Mazi Smith, East Kentwood (Michigan, early enrollee) — T/6-3/290: Smith used his size and strength to bull his way to 81 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss while forcing three fumbles to help his team to an Ottawa-Kent Conference Red Division title and state playoff win. “He’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of player, just from his dominance on the field and leadership,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. Smith, who is a member of The News Dream Team, will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando.
    5. Mazi Smith, East Kentwood (Michigan, early enrollee) — T/6-3/290: Smith used his size and strength to bull his way to 81 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss while forcing three fumbles to help his team to an Ottawa-Kent Conference Red Division title and state playoff win. “He’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of player, just from his dominance on the field and leadership,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. Smith, who is a member of The News Dream Team, will be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3 in Orlando. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    6. Lance Dixon, West Bloomfield (Penn State, early enrollee) — LB/6-2/201: Dixon was an impact player on both sides of the ball for West Bloomfield, needing to do some work at running back following a season-ending injury to sophomore sensation Donovan Edwards. He got in on 91 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss (five sacks). He also rushed for nearly 100 yards in a win at Oak Park. He will be playing in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 in San Antonio. “Lance is a very explosive athlete and was able to become a dominant force on defense and offense,” coach Ron Bellamy said. Dixon is a member of The News Dream Team.
    6. Lance Dixon, West Bloomfield (Penn State, early enrollee) — LB/6-2/201: Dixon was an impact player on both sides of the ball for West Bloomfield, needing to do some work at running back following a season-ending injury to sophomore sensation Donovan Edwards. He got in on 91 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss (five sacks). He also rushed for nearly 100 yards in a win at Oak Park. He will be playing in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 in San Antonio. “Lance is a very explosive athlete and was able to become a dominant force on defense and offense,” coach Ron Bellamy said. Dixon is a member of The News Dream Team. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    7. Marvin Grant, Detroit King (Purdue) — S/6-2/200: Grant played linebacker and safety this season, doing whatever coach Tyrone Spencer asked of him to help King earn its second state championship in the last three years. He got in on 71 tackles, including 18.5 tackles for loss, while forcing four fumbles and recovering three fumbles. “He’s a very athletic defensive player, aggressive and physical,” Spencer said. “We needed him to play linebacker for us and he did a great job.” Grant is a member of The News Dream Team.
    7. Marvin Grant, Detroit King (Purdue) — S/6-2/200: Grant played linebacker and safety this season, doing whatever coach Tyrone Spencer asked of him to help King earn its second state championship in the last three years. He got in on 71 tackles, including 18.5 tackles for loss, while forcing four fumbles and recovering three fumbles. “He’s a very athletic defensive player, aggressive and physical,” Spencer said. “We needed him to play linebacker for us and he did a great job.” Grant is a member of The News Dream Team. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    8. Jaren Mangham, Detroit Cass Tech (Colorado, early enroll) — RB/6-1/214: Mangham was a threat to break a long run every time he touched the ball, piling up 1,098 yards (89 carries) and 26 touchdowns to help Cass Tech to a PSL championship. “He has great hands, catches the ball very well and is a powerful runner that makes leaps over players from five yards out for touchdowns,” coach Thomas Wilcher said.
    8. Jaren Mangham, Detroit Cass Tech (Colorado, early enroll) — RB/6-1/214: Mangham was a threat to break a long run every time he touched the ball, piling up 1,098 yards (89 carries) and 26 touchdowns to help Cass Tech to a PSL championship. “He has great hands, catches the ball very well and is a powerful runner that makes leaps over players from five yards out for touchdowns,” coach Thomas Wilcher said. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    9. Ruke Orhorhoro, River Rouge (Clemson, early enrollee) — DE/6-4/271: Orhorhoro caused havoc for opposing ball carriers. He made 50 tackles and consistently got runners behind the line of scrimmage, making 20 tackles for loss, including 12 sacks. He also scored two touchdowns, forced a fumble and recovered two fumbles. “Exceptional effort and enthusiasm came from this big guy,” coach Corey Parker said of Orhorhoro, who is a member of The News Dream Team. “He plays the game smart and physical and doesn't care what the score is while he’s doing it.”
    9. Ruke Orhorhoro, River Rouge (Clemson, early enrollee) — DE/6-4/271: Orhorhoro caused havoc for opposing ball carriers. He made 50 tackles and consistently got runners behind the line of scrimmage, making 20 tackles for loss, including 12 sacks. He also scored two touchdowns, forced a fumble and recovered two fumbles. “Exceptional effort and enthusiasm came from this big guy,” coach Corey Parker said of Orhorhoro, who is a member of The News Dream Team. “He plays the game smart and physical and doesn't care what the score is while he’s doing it.” Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    10. Tre Mosley, West Bloomfield (Michigan State, early enroll) — WR/6-2/180: Mosley earned a spot on The News Dream Team. He was the big-play man for West Bloomfield, hauling in 45 passes for 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns to help his team reach the regional championship game. “Tre is one of the best receivers in the nation,” coach Ron Bellamy said. “Tre has an unbelievable work ethic and competitiveness and is one of the best I’ve seen around.”
    10. Tre Mosley, West Bloomfield (Michigan State, early enroll) — WR/6-2/180: Mosley earned a spot on The News Dream Team. He was the big-play man for West Bloomfield, hauling in 45 passes for 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns to help his team reach the regional championship game. “Tre is one of the best receivers in the nation,” coach Ron Bellamy said. “Tre has an unbelievable work ethic and competitiveness and is one of the best I’ve seen around.” Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    11. David Ellis, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (Indiana) — WR/CB/6-0/190: Ellis — a Dream Team member — was the premier three-way player in the state, showing his ability to play at a high level on offense, defense and special teams, scoring on a 99-yard touchdown run and an 80-yard touchdown pass in a regional final win over Dearborn Fordson, then scoring on a 94-yard kickoff return in a Division 1 state championship game win over Clarkston at Ford Field. He had 39 receptions for 636 yards and more than 1,700 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns, five scores coming on special teams. He also got in on 45 tackles while breaking up five passes. “He's a phenomenal athlete and a tough kid,” coach Scott Merchant said.
    11. David Ellis, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (Indiana) — WR/CB/6-0/190: Ellis — a Dream Team member — was the premier three-way player in the state, showing his ability to play at a high level on offense, defense and special teams, scoring on a 99-yard touchdown run and an 80-yard touchdown pass in a regional final win over Dearborn Fordson, then scoring on a 94-yard kickoff return in a Division 1 state championship game win over Clarkston at Ford Field. He had 39 receptions for 636 yards and more than 1,700 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns, five scores coming on special teams. He also got in on 45 tackles while breaking up five passes. “He's a phenomenal athlete and a tough kid,” coach Scott Merchant said. Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    12. Adam Berghorst, Zeeland East (Michigan State) — T/DE/6-7/245: Berghorst is an outstanding two-sport athlete and could play both baseball and football at MSU. He was a force as a two-way player his senior year at Zeeland East, getting in on 70 tackles from his defensive end spot, including 16 tackles for loss, to earn a spot on The News Dream Team. “Adam was a dominant player for us all year on both sides of the ball,” coach Derek Pennington said. “He is clearly one of the top linemen in the state of Michigan with offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and MSU.”
    12. Adam Berghorst, Zeeland East (Michigan State) — T/DE/6-7/245: Berghorst is an outstanding two-sport athlete and could play both baseball and football at MSU. He was a force as a two-way player his senior year at Zeeland East, getting in on 70 tackles from his defensive end spot, including 16 tackles for loss, to earn a spot on The News Dream Team. “Adam was a dominant player for us all year on both sides of the ball,” coach Derek Pennington said. “He is clearly one of the top linemen in the state of Michigan with offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and MSU.” Allen Trieu, 247Sports
    Fullscreen
    13. Marcel Lewis, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (Michigan State) — LB/6-0/218: Lewis was the anchor of a strong defense, helping Chippewa Valley earn a Division 1 state championship. He got in on 76 tackles and also showed his athleticism on the offensive side, grabbing 13 passes for four touchdowns as a tight end. “He’s a striker. He doesn’t just tackle people, he runs through them,” coach Scott Merchant said. “Besides his physical style of play, he is an excellent athlete who runs very well and can make plays sideline to sideline. Marcel is a student of the game and has a very high IQ.” Lewis is a member of The News Dream Team.
    13. Marcel Lewis, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (Michigan State) — LB/6-0/218: Lewis was the anchor of a strong defense, helping Chippewa Valley earn a Division 1 state championship. He got in on 76 tackles and also showed his athleticism on the offensive side, grabbing 13 passes for four touchdowns as a tight end. “He’s a striker. He doesn’t just tackle people, he runs through them,” coach Scott Merchant said. “Besides his physical style of play, he is an excellent athlete who runs very well and can make plays sideline to sideline. Marcel is a student of the game and has a very high IQ.” Lewis is a member of The News Dream Team. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    14. Rod Heard, Farmington Hills Harrison (Northwestern) — CB/5-10/170: Heard showed his versatility to lead Harrison to the Division 3 regional final, playing running back, defensive back and, at times quarterback. He even threw a game-winning touchdown off a broken play while holding for a PAT. He rushed for 1,492 yards and 22 touchdowns while also grabbing 16 passes for two touchdowns and returning two kickoffs for scores. He got in on 47 tackles while breaking up six passes and intercepting a pass to earn a spot on The News Dream Team. “Rod was our offensive catalyst, whether it was running back, quarterback or wide receiver,” coach John Herrington said. “He was our team leader and is going to college at Northwestern as a defensive back.”
    14. Rod Heard, Farmington Hills Harrison (Northwestern) — CB/5-10/170: Heard showed his versatility to lead Harrison to the Division 3 regional final, playing running back, defensive back and, at times quarterback. He even threw a game-winning touchdown off a broken play while holding for a PAT. He rushed for 1,492 yards and 22 touchdowns while also grabbing 16 passes for two touchdowns and returning two kickoffs for scores. He got in on 47 tackles while breaking up six passes and intercepting a pass to earn a spot on The News Dream Team. “Rod was our offensive catalyst, whether it was running back, quarterback or wide receiver,” coach John Herrington said. “He was our team leader and is going to college at Northwestern as a defensive back.” Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    15. Josh DeBerry, Warren De La Salle (undecided) — CB/6-0/165: DeBerry was an outstanding cornerback, helping De La Salle repeat as Catholic League and Division 2 state champions. He had 37 receptions for 780 yards and nine touchdowns as a receiver, along with intercepting five passes while being a lock-down cornerback on defense, earning a spot on The News Dream Team. “Josh is one of the most dynamic players I have ever coached,” coach Mike Giannone said. “Every time he touches the ball he is capable of making a big play.”
    Buy Photo
    15. Josh DeBerry, Warren De La Salle (undecided) — CB/6-0/165: DeBerry was an outstanding cornerback, helping De La Salle repeat as Catholic League and Division 2 state champions. He had 37 receptions for 780 yards and nine touchdowns as a receiver, along with intercepting five passes while being a lock-down cornerback on defense, earning a spot on The News Dream Team. “Josh is one of the most dynamic players I have ever coached,” coach Mike Giannone said. “Every time he touches the ball he is capable of making a big play.” Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

       

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE