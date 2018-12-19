Five-star defensive end Zach Harrison picked Ohio State over Michigan and Penn State. (Photo: 247Sports)

It has been a big day for Michigan football, with the return of top safety Daxton Hill to the 2019 freshman class, but the Wolverines lost out on highly coveted five-star defensive end Zach Harrison.

Harrison, who attends Olentangy Orange in the Columbus area, has decided to stay home and will play for Ohio State.

The 6-foot-5, 243-pound Harrison had been a unique study during his recruitment, maintaining the lowest of lowest profiles, not conducting many interviews and not letting too many into his inner circle. During the weeks leading up to signing day, recruiting analysts had Harrison leaning toward Michigan, then to Ohio State and then Penn State took a bigger step into the picture.

Harrison made his announcement during a livestream Wednesday.

Michigan currently has 24 signed recruits and the class is ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 7 nationally.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis