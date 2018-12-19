CLOSE John Niyo and Dave Goricki talk about college football's early signing period with analyst Allen Trieu and four local players, including Canton's Darius Robinson. The Detroit News

Daxton Hill, a five-star safety out of Oklahoma, signed with Michigan on Wednesday. (Photo: Greg Powers, 247Sports)

Recruiting can provide drama and, sometimes, fireworks, as Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh promised this week on his podcast.

Daxton Hill’s recruitment provided both.

Once a Michigan commitment, Hill recently flipped to Alabama. But the five-star safety from Oklahoma is now officially a Wolverine, having signed his letter of intent Wednesday, the first day of the signing period.

Hill is the top-ranked player in Michigan’s class. As of Wednesday morning, Michigan’s class is ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 7 nationally by 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot, 186-pound Hill was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Oklahoma in 2018-2019. He had 93 tackles as a senior at Booker T. Washington, including nine tackle for loss, one sack, two interceptions, nine pass breakups, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

He also caught 13 passes for 360 yards and seven touchdowns senior year and had a a 55-yard rushing score Hill also had 71 tackles and five interceptions as a junior.

