2019 Michigan football commitments
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2019 commitments (star ratings according to the 247Sports Composite), with analysis from Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Erick All, Fairfield, Ohio, TE, 6-4, 225 pounds, three
Erick All, Fairfield, Ohio, TE, 6-4, 225 pounds, three stars. All attended a Michigan camp in June and not long after committed to the Wolverines. He has told his hometown paper he will probably add about 25 pounds once he arrives in Ann Arbor to get ready for Division I play. He had offers from Florida State, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. He also participated in an Ohio State camp and visited other Big Ten schools like Indiana and Purdue. All is ranked No. 11 in the state by 247Sports. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
Karsen Barnhart, Paw Paw, OT, 6-4, 273 pounds, three
Karsen Barnhart, Paw Paw, OT, 6-4, 273 pounds, three stars. Barnhart had offers from Nebraska, Iowa State and Arizona State, among others, but chose Michigan over Michigan State and Indiana. Although an offensive lineman, Barnhart quickly took to Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison, who recruits the area. He also knew offensive line coach Ed Warinner, who was at Minnesota in 2017 and recruited Barnhart then. (Status: SIGNED) Twitter: @k_ballin_
Zach Carpenter, Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati, OG,
Zach Carpenter, Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati, OG, 6-5, 310 pounds, three stars. Carpenter is ranked No. 20 in Ohio by 247Sports and No. 32 at his position. He was the Anthony Munoz Foundation Division I offensive lineman of the year in 2017 and had offers from Clemson, Nebraska, Louisville and Cincinnati, among others. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
Zach Charbonnet, Oaks Christian, Westlake Village,
Zach Charbonnet, Oaks Christian, Westlake Village, Calif., RB, 6-2, 215 pounds, four stars. Charbonnet is considered by recruiting analysts to be the best running back recruit to commit to Michigan under coach Jim Harbaugh. Oaks Christian is a dominant program, so for Charbonnet to stand out on a roster full of talent says plenty. Early on he was West Coast heavy as far as his college interests, including USC, UCLA and Oregon. He played some as a freshman, but during his sophomore season he got on a lot of radars after rushing for 169 yards and six touchdowns against Murrieta Valley. (Status: SIGNED) Brandon Huffman, 247 Sports
Daxton Hill, S, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T Washington,
Daxton Hill, S, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T Washington, 6-0, 186, five stars. Hill is the No. 1-rated safety and No. 7 player overall 247Sports composite. He helped lead his team to the 6A Division II state title as a junior, and as a senior the team had a semifinal finish. During his senior season, Hill had 93 tackles, including nine for loss, and three forced fumbles. As a receiver he had 13 catches, with seven going for touchdowns. He is Oklahoma’s Gatorade Player of the Year and will play in the All-American Bowl. (Status: SIGNED) Greg Powers, 247Sports
Chris Hinton, Greater Atlanta Christian, Norcross,
Chris Hinton, Greater Atlanta Christian, Norcross, Ga., DE, 6-4, 280 pounds, four stars. Hinton was a two-way player who excelled on the defensive line and was first-team all-state. He has become the fourth player from his school in the last five years to be invited to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. He is ranked No. 8 in Georgia and No. 5 at his position. (Status: SIGNED) Twitter: @thechrishinton
Giles Jackson, Oakley (Calif.) Freedom, all-purpose
Giles Jackson, Oakley (Calif.) Freedom, all-purpose back, 5-8, 175 pounds, four stars. Jackson had 10 FBS scholarship offers, including USC and California, but he ultimately picked Michigan over Oregon and Oregon State. He also became close with 7-on-7 quarterback teammate Cade McNamara during the summer. McNamara also committed to Michigan. Jackson ranked No. 39 in California. (Status: SIGNED) Shotgun Spratling/USCFootball.com
Cornelius Johnson, WR, Brunswick School, Greenwich,
Cornelius Johnson, WR, Brunswick School, Greenwich, Conn., 6-3, 195 pounds, four stars. Johnson, who chose Michigan over Notre Dame, Stanford and Penn State, had a big senior season for Brunswick School with 826 yards on 50 catches and he had 12 touchdowns. The Bruins were 8-2 and made the Class A championship game. He was a co-captain and was the league’s co-offensive player of the year. He also was All-New England Class A First Team for the second straight year. (Status: SIGNED) Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
George Johnson III, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County, ATH,
George Johnson III, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County, ATH, 5-11, 180 pounds, three stars. Johnson wrote a first-person story for the Treasure Coast Palm and announced his decision to play for Michigan saying, “I like the bond the teammates had and the overall feel on campus. It feels like a place I can call home.” During his junior season he threw for 1,336 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran for 526 yards and seven touchdowns. He was the publication’s Male Athlete of the Year for 2017-2018. (Status: COMMITTED) Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports
Quinten Johnson, St. John's College, Washington D.C.,
Quinten Johnson, St. John's College, Washington D.C., S, 5-11, 190 pounds, three stars. The third-ranked player in Washington, D.C., Johnson made his announcement he was heading to Michigan during The Opening Finals in Texas this summer. He had also reportedly considered Arizona, Boston College, Alabama, and Penn State. He also played at receiver in high school. (Status: COMMITTED) 247 Sports
Trente Jones, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, OT, 6-6, 282
Trente Jones, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, OT, 6-6, 282 pounds, four stars. Jones, a top offensive lineman from Georgia, joined the class after Nolan Rumler and will add depth to the tackle position. He also had offers from Texas A&M, Tennessee, Auburn, and Indiana, among others. He is ranked No. 21 in the state by 247Sports. (Status: SIGNED) Keith Niebuhr, 247 Sports
Trevor Keegan, Crystal Lake (Ill.) South, OT, 6-6,
Trevor Keegan, Crystal Lake (Ill.) South, OT, 6-6, 310 pounds, four stars. Keegan told his hometown Northwest Herald that his decision to attend Michigan “came down to the wire.” He said he went over the pros and cons of a number of potential destinations with his family. Among his finalists were Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson, but he chose the Wolverines over Georgia and Penn State. “It’s the rest of my life,” he told the Northwest Herald. “I really took everything into account. I went through everything – family, academics, football, the campus – just everything, and put it together, and Michigan was the one.” Keegan, coincidentally, has family in Livonia. (Status: SIGNED) Brice Marich, 247Sports
Quintel Kent, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, WR, 6-foot,
Quintel Kent, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, WR, 6-foot, 170 pounds, three stars. Kent is ranked No. 45 in the state of Ohio and was spotted by Michigan during a camp earlier this summer. He was then invited to a Michigan camp where he won the receiver MVP and was offered. He said he was surprised by the offer and almost committed on the spot, but discussed it with his parents and after a few more visits to Ann Arbor, committed to Michigan in early August. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
Cade McNamara, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch, QB, 6-1,
Cade McNamara, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch, QB, 6-1, 206 pounds, four stars. McNamara had been a Notre Dame commit until early March when he also received offers from Alabama, Georgia, USC and Michigan. He was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Nevada after his junior season after throwing for 44 touchdowns and 3,470 yards. He is the No. 1 player in the state and No. 11 at his position. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
Mike Morris, American Heritage, Delray Beach, Fla.,
Mike Morris, American Heritage, Delray Beach, Fla., DE, 6-5, 255 pounds, four stars. Morris had been committed to Florida State – where his father, Mike Morris Sr., was an offensive lineman – since February 2016. He visited Michigan in the summer and then flipped his commitment in early September after the Wolverines’ win over Western Michigan. He is No. 48 among players ranked in Florida. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
Gabe Newburg, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, DE, 6-5, 230
Gabe Newburg, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, DE, 6-5, 230 pounds, three stars. Newburg is ranked No. 32 in the state and was the first player from Ohio to commit to this class. He picked UM over Michigan State and Iowa, among others. He had been recruited by Ohio State, but the Buckeyes never made an offer, and Newburg committed to Michigan in early April after visiting OSU. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
David Ojabo, Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy, DE, 6-4.5,
David Ojabo, Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy, DE, 6-4.5, 233 pounds, three stars. He played his first year of organized football in 2017. Ojabo’s family moved from Nigeria to Aberdeen, Scotland in 2007. He moved in with a host family and began attending the academy two years ago. He also played soccer and basketball and is ranked the No. 7 player in the state. (Status: SIGNED) Twitter: @DavidOjabo
Jalen Perry, Dacula, Ga., CB, 6-1, 188 pounds, four
Jalen Perry, Dacula, Ga., CB, 6-1, 188 pounds, four stars. Perry had been committed to Georgia for nearly a year when he decided to de-commit and reopen his recruitment. He held a number of offers, but ultimately committed to Michigan on Nov. 19. He is ranked No. 22 in the state and No. 22 nationally at his position. He told The Michigan Insider he chose Michigan because of “the athletics and the academics combined.” (Status: SIGNED) Brice Marich, 247Sports
Amauri Pesek-Hickson, Leawood (Kan.) Blue Valley North,
Amauri Pesek-Hickson, Leawood (Kan.) Blue Valley North, ATH, 6-3, 210 pounds, three stars. Pesek-Hickson is a three-star athlete who played football his freshman year then zeroed in on basketball his sophomore and junior years before returning to football as a senior. He committed to Michigan late, less than a month ago on Nov. 17. He is the fifth-ranked player in the state. (Status: COMMITTED) Brice Marich, 247Sports
Nolan Rumler, Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio, OG, 6-4,
Nolan Rumler, Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio, OG, 6-4, 290 pounds, four stars. Rumler was a captain one of the top teams in the state, which has gone 57-3 the last four seasons. Hoban won Division III and Division II state titles the last two years. The guard made 58 starts for Hoban. Rumler is rated No. 5 in the state. (Status: SIGNED) 247 Sports
Mike Sainristil, Everett, Mass., CB, 5-10, 175 pounds,
Mike Sainristil, Everett, Mass., CB, 5-10, 175 pounds, three stars. Sainristil is the top-ranked player in Massachusetts. He was committed to Virginia Tech, but reopened his recruitment and had plenty of suitors, including Wisconsin, Boston College and Syracuse, among others, but in early November he committed to Michigan. He had three interceptions in one game this fall. Don Brown, not surprisingly, led the recruitment of Sainristil, who visited Michigan for the Penn State game. (Status: SIGNED) Brian Dohn, 247Sports
Mazi Smith, Grand Rapids East Kentwood, DT, 6-3, 290
Mazi Smith, Grand Rapids East Kentwood, DT, 6-3, 290 pounds, four stars. Smith told The Detroit News in an interview earlier this year that he chose Michigan over a number of programs, including Ohio State, Michigan State, Georgia and Alabama, among others, because he likes the Wolverines’ “tradition, the way they want their players to carry themselves.” He was also partial to Michigan because of defensive line coach Greg Mattison. Smith is ranked No. 4 in the state. (Status: SIGNED) Allen Trieu / 247Sports
Anthony Solomon, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale,
Anthony Solomon, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., LB, 6-0, 190 pounds, four stars. During an official visit to Michigan last weekend, Solomon flipped his commitment from Miami ( Fla.) to the Wolverines. He is the No. 10-ranked outside linebacker in the country and No. 28 player in Florida. He completed his senior season at St. Thomas Aquinas with a team-high 63 tackles on a defense that yielded an averaged 9.2 points a game. The Raiders were Class 7A runners-up. (Status: SIGNED) Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
Jack Stewart, New Canaan, Conn., OT, 6-5, 280 pounds,
Jack Stewart, New Canaan, Conn., OT, 6-5, 280 pounds, three stars. Not surprisingly, defensive coordinator Don Brown was the first to contact Stewart because of the Northeast connection. Stewart visited Michigan in the spring then stopped at Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Texas, among others. But he stuck with his initial impressions of Michigan and committed in April. He is the No. 6-ranked player in the state. (Status: SIGNED) Twitter: @jackstewartnc
Charles Thomas, St. Thomas More, Oakdale, Conn., ILB,
Charles Thomas, St. Thomas More, Oakdale, Conn., ILB, 6-0, 222 pounds, three stars. Thomas, who happened to be Michigan’s first commit way back on June 24, 2017, was at IMG Academy when he pledged but then transferred to St. Thomas More for his final season. He had a number of offers, including Clemson, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee, Oregon and West Virginia. He is ranked No. 24 nationally at his position and fifth in the state. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
DJ Turner II, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CB, 6-0,
DJ Turner II, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CB, 6-0, 165 pounds, three stars. Turner transferred to IMG for his final season so he could play cornerback and is ranked No. 52 overall in the state. He played for North Gwinnett in Georgia as a safety during his junior season. The team won a state title. Turner is ranked No. 41 among cornerbacks. (Status: SIGNED) Twitter: @djturner_2019
Joey Velazquez, St. Francis de Sales, Columbus, Ohio,
Joey Velazquez, St. Francis de Sales, Columbus, Ohio, S, 6-0, 205 pounds, three stars. Velazquez committed to Ohio State in September 2016 to play baseball for Ohio State, but Michigan then came calling and said he could play football and baseball for the Wolverines. He committed in June. He’s the No. 1 baseball player in Ohio in the 2019 class and told the Columbus Dispatch he loves both sports but baseball is “more natural” but didn’t want to give up football. He said Michigan said it was “going to make it work”. He's ranked No. 47 in football in Ohio. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
    Allen Trieu of 247Sports breaks down Michigan's 2019 recruiting class so far for The Detroit News:

    Top-ranked recruits

    Daxton Hill, S, Tulsa (Okla.) Washington

    Michigan flipped the five-star safety back after he briefly left the Wolverines class in favor of Alabama. He is considered a complete safety prospect with the speed to cover ground, but the physicality to play the run. Smart and instinctive, he is a potential game-changer in the secondary.

    Zach Charbonnet, RB, Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian

    As a senior, Charbonnet rose quickly in the rankings, posting big statistics against what was a schedule full of top competition. He is a big back at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, but is also a kid with enough wiggle and speed to not just be a between-the-tackles runner. He is also an excellent pass receiver who figures to challenge early in his Wolverine career, and has been earmarked as a future star.

    Chris Hinton, DT, Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian

    Hinton could play anchor or three-technique at Michigan. There is also the thought out there that he could be an outstanding offensive lineman, but he always has been considered a defensive recruit for the Wolverines. An impact guy on the varsity since early in his high school career, he has smarts and excellent bloodlines as his dad was an NFL first-round draft choice.

    Mazi Smith, DT, East Kentwood

    Smith has a great set of tools. He is described by his high school coaches as “built like a refrigerator.” 6-foot-3, 305 pounds and recently posting some outstanding speed and agility testing numbers for a kid of that size, he turned in some dominant outings against good competition in high school. Consistency is the key for him, but he upside is tremendous.

    Nolan Rumler, G, Akron (Ohio) Hoban

    Of all the top guys in the class, Rumler might be one of the safest bets. A four-year varsity starter at a great program, this kid does his job and does it well. He is very strong, technically sound, and plays with a great deal of intensity. He could play center or guard, but at either spot, we expect him to start a lot of games in Ann Arbor.

    Strength of the class

    The skill positions. Charbonnet and slot Giles Jackson both come in from California as potential game-breakers at their respective positions. Charbonnet is a true lead back and Jackson is as exciting an open-field threat as the Wolverines have signed recently.

    On Signing Day, the Wolverines added Cornelius Johnson, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound outside receiver who brings needed size to the receiver class. There are some who believe wide receiver Quintel Kent, who had a great senior season at Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, is one of the top sleepers in the class. If it is not him, others have named Florida native George Johnson, another skilled wideout, as a sleeper of the group.

    George Johnson did not sign on Wednesday.

    John Niyo and Dave Goricki talk about college football's early signing period with analyst Allen Trieu and four local players, including Canton's Darius Robinson. The Detroit News

    Sleeper

    At this time last year, Leawood (Kans.) Blue Valley North’s Amauri Pesek-Hickson was not even playing football as he was a basketball recruit. He was convinced to try it, and by the time midseason rolled around, he was posting big statistics on offense and catching the eyes of schools who just wanted to see more film.

    Michigan jumped in with an offer and beat everyone to it. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Pesek-Hickson projects as a defensive player (safety or linebacker) for the Wolverines. He is somewhat of a wild card with only one year of high school football, but he showed great athleticism on the basketball court and was a quick study during his senior season. He is committed to the Wolverines, but did not sign Wednesday.

    Early impact

    Hill is going to be the popular pick here as there will be an open competition for Tyree Kinnel’s safety spot. The Wolverines do return some young bodies with experience there, but Hill figures to be in the thick of that race.

    With some attrition on the defensive line, especially on the interior, Hinton and Smith stand as two recruits who can come in and get into the rotation.

    With Karan Higdon graduating and O’Maury Samuels’ recent dismissal, the door is also open for Charbonnet to quickly see carries along with returnees Chris Evans and Tru Wilson.

    Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

