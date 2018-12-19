LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Rolling Stone editor and UM alum Christian Hoard and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum are this week's guests on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

Hoard talks about his obsession with recruiting season, selling his UM-Ohio State tickets, breaking a Jim Harbaugh Christmas ornament, meeting Paul McCartney and writing music reviews.

Finebaum, also known as Pete Finebaum by Jim Harbaugh, says he would really like to meet Harbaugh. Finebaum also discusses his days in print journalism, how he doesn't care if he's considered an SEC homer, and why college football should go to eight playoff teams.

Here are the time checks for Angelique's interviews:

► :30: Rolling Stone editor Christian Hoard

► 43:00: SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum

