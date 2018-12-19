Cornelius Johnson, a four-star receiver from Connecticut, signed with Michigan on Wednesday. (Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

Michigan added a big piece to its freshman offensive class when four-star Connecticut receiver Cornelius Johnson signed Wednesday.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Johnson chose Michigan over Notre Dame, Stanford and Penn State. He had a big senior season for Brunswick School with 826 yards on 50 catches, including 12 touchdowns. The Bruins were 8-2 and made the Class A championship game.

Johnson made his announcement Wednesday morning at his school. That came shortly after the Wolverines added five-star safety Daxton Hill.

Allen Trieu, 247Sports recruiting analyst and Detroit News contributor, said recently that adding Johnson would be a boost for the Wolverines’ freshman class.

“He’s another one important for Michigan because they don’t really have a big wide receiver in the class,” Trieu said. “He’s 6-3, 190 pounds and that would give them a missing piece in this really good offensive class.”

Johnson was a co-captain and was the league’s co-offensive player of the year. He also was All-New England Class A First Team for the second straight year.

“This year, he really took on his leadership role,” Brunswick coach Jarrett Shine recently told the Connecticut Post. “He worked hard in practice, led by example and showed the younger players how to play the game the right way. He was a true leader to the team and was also more vocal than he had been in the past.”

Johnson also had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and has been invited to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

