Michigan linebacker Devin Bush (10) will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Michigan linebacker and co-captain Devin Bush has been thinking a lot about his future since suffering a hip injury in the regular-season finale at Ohio State.

Bush, named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year, on Wednesday announced in a Twitter statement he will not return for his final year of eligibility to pursue the NFL Draft. He also said he has not been medically cleared to play in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 29.

“Despite getting treatment every day, I have not been cleared to practice or play in the Peach Bowl due to the hip injury I suffered in the last game,” Bush wrote. “Due to this injury, I have thought hard about my future in football.

“Having been injured I realize how fleeting this sport can be. It has always been a dream of mine to follow in my father’s footsteps and play in the NFL. This injury has made me realize how important this goal is to me and my family. Therefore I have decided to forgo my senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft. I want to thank God, my parents, family, friends, coaches, teammates, the University of Michigan support staff and all my fans. A special thanks to Coach Harbaugh and Brown for all that you have done for me. Forever Go Blue!”

Bush led the Wolverines in tackles the last two years. He had 102 in 2017 and 79 this season. Bush also had nine tackles for loss, five sacks and six pass breakups his final year. He also was the Big Ten’s Linebacker of the Year and a consensus All-American.

He is expected to be a high draft pick.

“I think he’s ready.,” ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay told The Detroit News recently. “There’s just a handful of guys I would say it’s time to go — it really is. He’s just so instinctive, he’s so fast, he’s today’s NFL game and everyone in the league knows it. He’s another guy, even more than Chase, that teams are hoping other teams won’t catch on to. He and Devin White from LSU, and everyone talks about Devin White to be a top-five, top-seven pick in the draft, I don’t see a big difference between the two, I really don’t.

“He’s got a chance to be a top — wherever he goes, top 10, top 15, even a top 20 he’s going to be a first-round pick if he comes out and I think he’s going to be a heck of an NFL player, because he just fits today’s game.”

Bush follows defensive end Rashan Gary, who last month announced he would be skipping his senior season to enter the NFL Draft. Gary will not play in the Peach Bowl.

