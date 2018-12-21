Aubrey Solomon (5) (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Former Michigan defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon has transferred to Tennessee. He shared the announcement Friday on Twitter.

Solomon was expected to play a significant role for the Wolverines next season.

“Thank you Michigan professors for opening my mind, fans for being the foundation for the players & encouraging us good or bad, teammates for uplifting each other through adversity while still smiling knowing no matter where we go we will always & forever be a band of brothers, and to Michigan football program & coaches for the opportunity. With that being said, I will be attending the University of Tennessee.”

Linebacker Drew Singleton left Michigan and transferred to Rutgers, and running back Kurt Taylor also is transferring.

Solomon was a five-star prospect in the 2017 class and was ranked the No. 2 defensive tackle in the nation by the 247Sports Composite. He was limited this past season at Michigan due to a knee injury.