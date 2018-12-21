Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
Former Michigan defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon has transferred to Tennessee. He shared the announcement Friday on Twitter.
Solomon was expected to play a significant role for the Wolverines next season.
“Thank you Michigan professors for opening my mind, fans for being the foundation for the players & encouraging us good or bad, teammates for uplifting each other through adversity while still smiling knowing no matter where we go we will always & forever be a band of brothers, and to Michigan football program & coaches for the opportunity. With that being said, I will be attending the University of Tennessee.”
Linebacker Drew Singleton left Michigan and transferred to Rutgers, and running back Kurt Taylor also is transferring.
Solomon was a five-star prospect in the 2017 class and was ranked the No. 2 defensive tackle in the nation by the 247Sports Composite. He was limited this past season at Michigan due to a knee injury.
Let’s get to work ✊🏾.... #GBOpic.twitter.com/pDVliCKQ3x— Aubrey Solomon (@AubreySolomon91) December 21, 2018
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.