Air Force Falcons guard Pervis Louder (22) and Michigan Wolverines center Jon Teske (15) chase the loose ball during the first half Saturday. No. Michigan defeated Air Force 71-50. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Ann Arbor — Another weeklong break, another tougher-than-expected contest.

No. 4 Michigan was looking to roll into the holiday break on a high note but struggled to get off the ground against Air Force.

Yet, the Wolverines were able to overcome another spotty shooting start and used a late second-half surge to pull away from the Falcons in a 71-50 win Saturday at Crisler Center.

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis had 19 points and redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews had 17 for Michigan (12-0, 2-0 Big Ten), which shot 53.1 percent (17-for-32) in the second half and has won 26 of its last 27 games at home. Sophomore guard Jordan Poole and sophomore forward Isaiah Livers each scored 11.

After Air Force (4-7) cut the deficit down to five early in the second half, Michigan pushed back with a 3-pointer from Poole and a steal and dunk from Brazdeikis to make it 39-28 with 15:50 to play.

Air Force kept hanging around and countering each time Michigan went up double digits until the Wolverines began to break it open with three 3-pointers within a 91-second span — two from Livers and one from Brazdeikis — to make it 52-37 at the 10:25 mark.

That proved to be too much for Air Force as Michigan used an 11-2 run that featured thunderous dunks from Matthews and Livers to provide the finishing touches, 68-45, with 3:03 remaining.

Lavelle Scottie finished with 16 points for Air Force, which committed 20 turnovers that led to 17 Michigan points.

For the second straight game, Michigan’s offense got off to a slow start following a weeklong break. The Wolverines got plenty of clean looks from deep against Air Force’s zone but couldn’t get anything to drop as they missed eight of their first nine shots.

Yet, Air Force couldn’t hold onto the ball and struggled to get anything going against Michigan’s defense. After taking a 10-5 lead with 13:35 left in the first half, the Falcons scored just 11 points the rest of the half as the Wolverines began to take care of business.

Michigan recorded 10 straight stops — five turnovers and three blocked shots — to spark its offense and rattle off a 19-3 run over a roughly seven-minute stretch to pull ahead and never look back.

The Wolverines started the spurt with 11 straight points and took their first lead, 11-10, on an alley-oop slam by junior center Jon Teske from sophomore guard Eli Brooks at the 11:21 mark.

Then after Air Force’s Scottie snapped a scoring drought that lasted 5:36, Michigan used back-to-back 3-pointers from Matthews and Livers to make it 24-13 en route to holding a seven-point lead at the break.

