"Coach B yelled at us," said Charles Matthews about coach John Beilein's halftime talk Saturday after Michigan committed eight first-half turnovers. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Ann Arbor — Michigan coach John Beilein's halftime speech focused on one topic: turnovers.

For a team that is one of the best in the nation at taking care of the ball, the No. 4 Wolverines uncharacteristically committed eight alone in the first half against Air Force.

But Michigan cleaned up its act and won the turnover battle handily, 20-11, to help turn a closer-than-expected contest into a rout in Saturday's 71-50 win at Crisler Center.

"I told our kids we had eight turnovers in the first half. So if you want to score 28, which would be 56 points a game, then we turn it over," Beilein said. "We turned it over three times in the second half and we scored 45 points. You want to score 90 points a game? Don't turn it over. And that's sort of what happened."

Redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews had a slightly different version of what was said.

"Coach B yelled at us," Matthews said with a grin. "He tells us to stop turning the ball over and we do what he says."

Regardless, the point was driven home and the message was received.

The Falcons entered the contest as one of the most turnover-prone teams in the nation, averaging 15.8 per game. And according to Beilein, taking away the 3-point shot and turning Air Force over was the focus of Michigan's game plan.

The 20 turnovers, which led to 17 points for Michigan, tied for Air Force's second-highest total this season and were the second-most Michigan forced this season, trailing only the 21 at Villanova.

"A lot of it was Michigan," Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich said. "Their size and length and speed — some of them were unforced on our part, a minimal amount, but we can't live on a live ball with anybody. We can't have a live ball turnover where you fall down and toss it away and they're going to run out and dunk on the other end.

"We can take a shot clock violation because that sets our defense up. They're a really good defensive team. He's such a good coach and has always been known offensively for what he does, but the last couple years they've been really good defensively and do a lot of things that take you out of your plan."

Michigan's 11 turnovers led to 12 Air Force points and marked the fifth time this season the Wolverines finished with 10 or more in a single game.

While Michigan is in the midst of playing three games in three weeks, Beilein said the six-day break between games played no part in coughing the ball up.

"We're still sloppy in some areas and we're going to continue to clean it up," he said. "We had all these fast-break (opportunities) and we didn't get it. We had a couple charges and our hunters every now and then just hunt and don't see. And then next play it's like who is that guy? He's really good seeing the extra man. It's a process we're going through and I enjoy teaching that process."

'Just a taste'

After not playing in three straight games, freshman forward Brandon Johns Jr. received his first action midway through the first half.

It didn't go so well.

Johns checked in at the 8:04 mark for junior center Jon Teske and on the first defensive possession, Air Force threw a bounce pass past Johns for an open dunk.

Then on Air Force's next possession, Johns fouled Ryan Swan on a 3-point shot, which earned him a quick yank at the 7:16 mark.

According to Beilein, Johns was better suited to defend Air Force's driving style and action than redshirt sophomore center Austin Davis, who struggled with it in practice.

"We didn't play (Johns) against Seth Dugan for Western Michigan. It was a bad matchup," Beilein said. "This was a little bit different. They were going to drive the five man a lot so we felt he could do that. The guy is 6-7, he's 6-8. He can guard that better.

"But right away they picked on him. They run that play like twice a game and I don't know if they did it on purpose but they ran it right at the freshman, he got lost. It's just a taste of what they're going to see when they go in a game. They'll pick on freshmen at different times."

Slam dunks

Beilein took freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis and Matthews both out early in the second half after separate defensive lapses.

Beilein said it wasn't to punish either of them. It was simply a teaching moment where he wanted to talk to each of them.

"Basically the message was if you keep playing defense like you just did then you're not going to play," Beilein said. "They ended up coming back out and didn't play elite defense because this is tough stuff to guard, but it was effort area and communication area.

"If they beat them with their cuteness and the backdoors, I'm OK with that. It's when you don't talk or you open up or you point fingers or you look for help, that's what gets you in trouble. if they continued to do that, they would've spent a lot of time on the bench."

...Saturday marked just the second time Air Force played a men's college basketball game in the state of Michigan. The program's only trip to the mitten was a 71-69 win at Northern Michigan in 1969.

...Dating back to last season, Michigan has won 26 of its past 27 games at Crisler Center.

...Michigan is one of six unbeaten teams left in the nation.

