Michigan 71, Air Force 50
Air Force Falcons forward Lavelle Scottie (12) dunks as Michigan Wolverines forward Isaiah Livers (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Air Force Falcons guard Sid Tomes (3) makes a layup as Michigan Wolverines guard Charles Matthews (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Air Force Falcons guard Pervis Louder (22) and Michigan Wolverines center Jon Teske (15) chase the loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Air Force, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
ANN ARBOR, MI - DECEMBER 22: Ryan Swan #34 of the Air Force Falcons drives the ball to the basket as Jon Teske #15 of the Michigan Wolverines defends during the first half of the game at Crisler Center on December 22, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
ANN ARBOR, MI - DECEMBER 22: A.J. Walker #10 of the Air Force Falcons drives the ball to the basket as Zavier Simpson #3 of the Michigan Wolverines defends during the first half of the game at Crisler Center on December 22, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
ANN ARBOR, MI - DECEMBER 22: Zavier Simpson #3 of the Michigan Wolverines drives the ball to the basket as Ryan Swan #34 of the Air Force Falcons defends during the second half of the game at Crisler Center on December 22, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Air Force 71-50. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
ANN ARBOR, MI - DECEMBER 22: Ignas Brazdeikis #13 of the Michigan Wolverines drives the ball to the basket during the second half of the game against Air Force Falcons at Crisler Center on December 22, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Air Force 71-50. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis (13) drives on Air Force guard Pervis Louder (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
The Michigan bench reacts after a teammate's three-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Air Force, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan center Jon Teske during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Air Force, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan guard Charles Matthews shoots as Air Force forward Lavelle Scottie (12) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan head coach John Beilein taks with guard Jordan Poole (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Air Force, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan guard Jordan Poole brings the ball up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
A member of the Michigan cheerleading squad is seen during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Ann Arbor — Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers can attest to how rejuvenating the holiday break can be.

    After an up-and-down start to his freshman season, Livers seemingly hit his stride following a nine-day layoff. He posted three straight double-digit scoring performances against Big Ten competition, a hot streak that led to him being moved into the starting lineup.

    “Are there any college teams that don't get to go home for a little bit? If not, that's a killer,” Livers said earlier this week. “I can't imagine a full season without going home for four or five days, especially spending Christmas with your family.

    “It's very important to not only rest your physical body, but rest your mindset. I think that's what happened me and Jordan (Poole) last year. We got to go back (home) and take a deep breath and come back and just let it all out.”

    The No. 4 Wolverines all traveled back home following Saturday’s 71-50 victory over Air Force and will have four consecutive days off before they return to campus on Thursday.

    And for a team that has been constantly grinding since its August trip overseas, there’s hope the time off will help everyone refresh, regroup and return to top form.

    “I think that the trip to Spain…that's why we came out really strong but maybe why we've sort of plateaued a little bit right now,” Michigan coach John Beilein said. “I don't think we've gone down, but I think we're not certainly playing like we were earlier in the year. I thought our effort was great (Saturday), but we're not shooting the ball like we were, and we will.”

    More: Wolverines tidy up on turnovers after Beilein lowers the boom

    Michigan opened the season with a roaring 8-0 start, clamping down and ripping apart the likes of Villanova, North Carolina and Purdue all while winning by an average scoring margin of 21.3 points.

    Since then, the Wolverines have had to dodge a last-second shot in a two-point win at Northwestern, overcome a season-high 16 turnovers in an 11-point victory over South Carolina and stave off in-state foe Western Michigan for an eight-point win.

    Then on Saturday, Michigan had to fight through another cold shooting start where it missed eight of its first nine shots and eight of its first nine 3-point attempts.

    “We went in after that first half and Coach Beilein just tells us, 'Why are you guys thinking so much before you shoot the ball? Shoot the ball with confidence,'” Livers said. “When you get words from your head coach to say shoot the ball with confidence, you're going to see the ball go in.”

    The Wolverines responded by shooting 52.9 percent (27-for-51) from the field and 39.1 percent (9-for-23) from 3-point range the rest of the way en route to the 21-point win. But until Michigan began to pull away midway through the second half, it was another underwhelming performance in a buy game against another less-than-formidable foe.

    Add it all up — the sluggish starts, sloppy stretches and defensive struggles — and Michigan has won its last four games by an average of 10.5 points despite averaging nearly as many turnovers (10.8) as assists (12) and shooting a worse percentage (46.6 percent) from the floor than its opponents (47.5 percent).

    But sustaining the same level of early-season dominance and intensity was unrealistic, especially during a stretch where Michigan has been sitting idle for six days between games. And according to Beilein, a lot of it has to do with how opponents are gunning for the Wolverines and throwing everything at them.

    “We're scouting others and they're scouting us,” Beilein said. “They're finding out what did Western Michigan do? What did Holy Cross do? What did Air Force do?

    “Villanova and Providence had one or two games of data. Now people have 12 games of data, but we're doing the same thing. We have to adjust all year long.”

    While the tinkering will undoubtedly continue, Beilein is hoping the Christmas getaway will bring fresh legs and a renewed focus when the “real stuff” begins after Sunday’s nonconference finale against Binghamton.

    “We’ve got to continue to improve on our habits and continue to get better each and every day,” redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews said. “I feel like we've been continuously able to get better throughout the season. Even though we might not perform at our best, I feel like, overall, we continue to get better.”

