Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Dec. 24
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men's basketball for the week of Dec. 24, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Michigan (12-0, 2-0) – Now one of only six unbeaten teams remaining in the country, the Wolverines dispatched Air Force over the weekend and how have just Binghamton left before Big Ten play resumes. Slow starts have been a bit of an issue over the past couple of games, as the Wolverines, along with most teams, navigate final exams and holiday breaks. Expect a faster start next time out. Last week: 1.
2. Michigan State (10-2, 2-0) – The Spartans still haven’t played the full 40 minutes coach Tom Izzo is looking for, but that doesn’t mean things haven’t been good. The pace was intense in a victory over Oakland as MSU scored 47 fast-break points behind 26 from Cassius Winston (5). It’s the pace the Spartans want to play at all times, with the focus now turning to the defense as only Northern Illinois is left before Big Ten play. Last week: 2.
3. Ohio State (11-1, 2-0) – UCLA has lost three straight, but that doesn’t mean the Bruins lack talent, making the Buckeyes’ double-digit victory over the Bruins even more impressive. It was a slow start, but the Buckeyes were the better team in the second half, and they’re now riding plenty of momentum with Big Ten play resuming after the first of the year. One easy tune-up is left before an early showdown at home vs. Michigan State. Last week: 4.
4. Indiana (11-2, 2-0) – After a run of close victories, the Hoosiers benefited from a couple of easy wins this week. Juwan Morgan continued to dominate, recording a triple-double in a win over Jacksonville State, while freshman phenom Romeo Langford (0) averaged 16.5 points in the two victories. The Hoosiers get a long break now with non-conference play complete. The next time on the Hoosiers will be on the court, they will be host Illinois to resume Big Ten play. Last week: 3.
5. Wisconsin (10-2, 2-0) – Another easy win for the Badgers this week over Grambling was highlighted by Ethan Happ, the program’s leading rebounder, grabbing the 1,000th of his career. It wasn’t a game that will raise many eyebrows, but after having nine days off, the Badgers shook off a slow start to roll to an easy victory and prepare for Western Kentucky, the last non-conference game on the schedule. Last week: 5.
6. Nebraska (10-2, 1-1) – James Palmer Jr. continues to be a consistent scorer for the Cornhuskers, who, like many other teams this time of year, shook off a sluggish start to knock off Cal State-Fullerton. But the Huskers are on a bit of a roll and will play once more – vs. Division II SW Minnesota State, where Tim Miles once coached – before seeing if the momentum will continue in conference action. Last week: 7.
7. Minnesota (10-2, 1-1) – The Golden Gophers now have won four straight and they’ve done so knowing they can count on forward Jordan Murphy, one of the most consistent players in the Big Ten. Murphy recorded another double-double in an easy win over North Carolina A&T. It’s the sort of performance the Gophers will need if they expect to challenge in the race for the conference championship. Last week: 6.
8. Iowa (10-2, 0-2) – The Hawkeyes have taken advantage of the schedule, winning four straight since dropping two Big Ten games earlier in the month. Freshman Joe Wieskamp has continued to play well, scoring a career-high 24 in a win over Savannah State. That sort of production, along with consistent play from the likes of Tyler Cook and Jordan Bohannon, will be vital win conference play resumes. Last week: 9.
9. Purdue (7-5, 1-1) – The Boilermakers had lost four of five games entering the week, leading to coach Matt Painter shuffling his rotation a bit. Getting 30 points from Carsen Edwards sure helped, too, as the Boilermakers rolled over Ohio for their second win in the last six games. A tough Belmont team is next before jumping back into Big Ten play. Last week: 11.
10. Northwestern (8-4, 0-2) – The Wildcats came up short in a tight game at home against Oklahoma, a trend that is something the ‘Cats are starting to become frustrated with. After dropping both of its Big Ten games by two points each, Northwestern had a chance to beat Oklahoma in regulation, but missed an open 3 before falling in overtime. There’s talent on the floor for the Wildcats, but if things don’t change late in games, it could be a frustrating next few months. Last week: 10.
11. Maryland (9-3, 1-1) – Seton Hall might end up making some noise in the Big East, but the Terrapins can’t be feeling great about letting a late lead slip away at home over the weekend. The Terps have some strength up front with Bruno Fernando and Jalen Smith, but they’ll need some help from the perimeter if the Terps are going to be a factor in Big Ten play. Last week: 8.
12. Illinois (4-8, 0-2) – A short two-game winning streak has evaporated for the Fighting Illini after a humbling loss to Missouri. It would have been a big win for a young Illinois team, but it was further proof of how far the Illini have to go. There are some good young players on the roster that could lead to the Illini being a tough out in Big Ten play, but getting consistent production is still a long-term goal. Last week: 12.
13. Penn State (6-6, 0-2) – Trying to figure out the Nittany Lions will be difficult this season. They’re a team that has some talent and is coming off an NIT championship, but the loss to Alabama featured giving up a 24-0 run and making just one of their last 10 shots. That’s a recipe for misery in the Big Ten, and Penn State is looking more and more like a team that will have a hard time when conference play resumes. Last week: 13.
14. Rutgers (6-5, 0-2) – The Scarlet Knights ended a four-game skid, and that was the No. 1 priority. The fact it came in overtime at home against Columbia shows there is still a long way to go for a young team. The Scarlet Knights will play teams tough, especially at home, but getting out of the bottom third of the Big Ten might be tough this season. Last week: 14.
    Ann Arbor — Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers can attest to how rejuvenating the holiday break can be.

    After an up-and-down start to his freshman season, Livers seemingly hit his stride following a nine-day layoff. He posted three straight double-digit scoring performances against Big Ten competition, a hot streak that led to him being moved into the starting lineup.

    “Are there any college teams that don't get to go home for a little bit? If not, that's a killer,” Livers said earlier this week. “I can't imagine a full season without going home for four or five days, especially spending Christmas with your family.

    “It's very important to not only rest your physical body, but rest your mindset. I think that's what happened me and Jordan (Poole) last year. We got to go back (home) and take a deep breath and come back and just let it all out.”

    The No. 4 Wolverines all traveled back home following Saturday’s 71-50 victory over Air Force and will have four consecutive days off before they return to campus on Thursday.

    And for a team that has been constantly grinding since its August trip overseas, there’s hope the time off will help everyone refresh, regroup and return to top form.

    “I think that the trip to Spain…that's why we came out really strong but maybe why we've sort of plateaued a little bit right now,” Michigan coach John Beilein said. “I don't think we've gone down, but I think we're not certainly playing like we were earlier in the year. I thought our effort was great (Saturday), but we're not shooting the ball like we were, and we will.”

    More: Wolverines tidy up on turnovers after Beilein lowers the boom

    Michigan opened the season with a roaring 8-0 start, clamping down and ripping apart the likes of Villanova, North Carolina and Purdue all while winning by an average scoring margin of 21.3 points.

    Since then, the Wolverines have had to dodge a last-second shot in a two-point win at Northwestern, overcome a season-high 16 turnovers in an 11-point victory over South Carolina and stave off in-state foe Western Michigan for an eight-point win.

    Then on Saturday, Michigan had to fight through another cold shooting start where it missed eight of its first nine shots and eight of its first nine 3-point attempts.

    “We went in after that first half and Coach Beilein just tells us, 'Why are you guys thinking so much before you shoot the ball? Shoot the ball with confidence,'” Livers said. “When you get words from your head coach to say shoot the ball with confidence, you're going to see the ball go in.”

    The Wolverines responded by shooting 52.9 percent (27-for-51) from the field and 39.1 percent (9-for-23) from 3-point range the rest of the way en route to the 21-point win. But until Michigan began to pull away midway through the second half, it was another underwhelming performance in a buy game against another less-than-formidable foe.

    Add it all up — the sluggish starts, sloppy stretches and defensive struggles — and Michigan has won its last four games by an average of 10.5 points despite averaging nearly as many turnovers (10.8) as assists (12) and shooting a worse percentage (46.6 percent) from the floor than its opponents (47.5 percent).

    But sustaining the same level of early-season dominance and intensity was unrealistic, especially during a stretch where Michigan has been sitting idle for six days between games. And according to Beilein, a lot of it has to do with how opponents are gunning for the Wolverines and throwing everything at them.

    “We're scouting others and they're scouting us,” Beilein said. “They're finding out what did Western Michigan do? What did Holy Cross do? What did Air Force do?

    “Villanova and Providence had one or two games of data. Now people have 12 games of data, but we're doing the same thing. We have to adjust all year long.”

    While the tinkering will undoubtedly continue, Beilein is hoping the Christmas getaway will bring fresh legs and a renewed focus when the “real stuff” begins after Sunday’s nonconference finale against Binghamton.

    “We’ve got to continue to improve on our habits and continue to get better each and every day,” redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews said. “I feel like we've been continuously able to get better throughout the season. Even though we might not perform at our best, I feel like, overall, we continue to get better.”

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

    Michigan 71, Air Force 50
