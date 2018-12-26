CLOSE Michigan tight ends drills (with an appearance from coach Grant Newsome) during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Michigan offensive lineman Juwann Bushell-Beatty will not play in the Peach Bowl, a team spokesman said. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Atlanta — Michigan will be without right tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty for the Peach Bowl.

Bushell-Beatty, a senior, was not at Michigan’s practice Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and did not play in the Ohio State game. Andrew Stueber made that start. Michigan faces Florida on Saturday in the Peach Bowl.

“(Bushell-Beatty) has elected to sit out the bowl game,” UM football spokesman Dave Ablauf said Wednesday as the team practiced at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Bushell-Beatty was not in the offensive line team photo that position coach Ed Warinner posted on Twitter Tuesday night.

Stueber likely will get the start.

“Good player,” left tackle Jon Runyan said this week of Stueber. “I’m sure with this Christmas camp, he’s been getting a lot of reps. He’s definitely going to settle in there nicely next year.”

Bushell-Beatty is the fourth Wolverine who will sit out the Peach Bowl. Defensive lineman Rashan Gary and linebacker Devin Bush — both juniors — are entering the NFL Draft, though Bush said at the time of his announcement that he wasn't medically cleared to practice for Peach Bowl.

Senior running back Karan Higdon also said he won't participate in the bowl game, also choosing to focus on the NFL Draft.

Backup quarterback Dylan McCaffrey, wearing a red no-contact jersey, threw a bit in practice on Wednesday. McCaffrey is recovering from a broken collarbone suffered in the Penn State game on Nov. 3.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel watched practice Wednesday. He was asked if he is working on a new contract for defensive coordinator Don Brown, who recently interviewed for the head coaching job at Temple.

“I’m working on things,” Manuel said, coyly, several times.

