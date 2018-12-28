Grant Perry (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Atlanta — Outgoing Michigan seniors Chase Winovich and Grant Perry will be added as captains for the Peach Bowl.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Winovich, a defensive end and the team’s MVP, and Perry, a receiver, will fill the absences left by running back Karan Higdon and linebacker Devin Bush, two of the Wolverines’ four captains who have decided not to play in Saturday’s bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft.

The Wolverines will face Florida at noon on Saturday.

MORE COVERAGE

Wojo: Wolverines better be ready to play like it matters

View from the other side: Michigan vs. Florida in Peach Bowl

Chase Winovich's Michigan legacy: 'Someone who busted his butt'

Michigan or NFL? Zach Gentry 'trying to figure it out'