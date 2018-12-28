Dan Mullen (Photo: John Raoux, AP)

Atlanta – It’s not unusual for the head coaches to get at least one off-the-wall question during the final news conference before the bowl game, and the Peach Bowl was no different Friday.

The final question was posed to both Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Florida’s Dan Mullen. They were asked about coaching Nike Jordan teams:

“How have you both utilized the Jordan style and seen it maybe in each other?” they were asked.

More: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh again shoots down NFL rumors

Here’s how the exchange went:

Harbaugh: “Wear it a lot.”

Mullen: “We each got our own styles, I think.”

Then they were asked what shoes they were wearing.

Harbaugh: “I'm wearing a pair of dress shoes.”

Mullen: “I got the Retro 4s. I think Coach got – his style is above the waist. My style is kind of below the waist, right? I'm more ankles down, right, in our fashion statements?”

Harbaugh: “I don't know about that. Don't know what he's talking about right now.”

Moody ‘will kick for us’

Freshman Jake Moody, who handled the kicking in the Indiana game when Quinn Nordin became ill, apparently remains the starting kicker heading into Saturday’s Peach Bowl.

Harbaugh was asked Friday if Moody will “continue to kick” for the Wolverines.

“Yes, Jake Moody will continue to kick for us,” Harbaugh said.

Moody played the final two games and went 8-for-8 on field goals. Nordin, the starter for most of this season, went 11-of-16 and struggled late, missing 4-of-7 attempts in three games – Wisconsin, Michigan State and Penn State.