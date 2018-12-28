Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Dec. 24
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men's basketball for the week of Dec. 24, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Michigan (12-0, 2-0) – Now one of only six unbeaten teams remaining in the country, the Wolverines dispatched Air Force over the weekend and how have just Binghamton left before Big Ten play resumes. Slow starts have been a bit of an issue over the past couple of games, as the Wolverines, along with most teams, navigate final exams and holiday breaks. Expect a faster start next time out. Last week: 1.
2. Michigan State (10-2, 2-0) – The Spartans still haven’t played the full 40 minutes coach Tom Izzo is looking for, but that doesn’t mean things haven’t been good. The pace was intense in a victory over Oakland as MSU scored 47 fast-break points behind 26 from Cassius Winston (5). It’s the pace the Spartans want to play at all times, with the focus now turning to the defense as only Northern Illinois is left before Big Ten play. Last week: 2.
3. Ohio State (11-1, 2-0) – UCLA has lost three straight, but that doesn’t mean the Bruins lack talent, making the Buckeyes’ double-digit victory over the Bruins even more impressive. It was a slow start, but the Buckeyes were the better team in the second half, and they’re now riding plenty of momentum with Big Ten play resuming after the first of the year. One easy tune-up is left before an early showdown at home vs. Michigan State. Last week: 4.
4. Indiana (11-2, 2-0) – After a run of close victories, the Hoosiers benefited from a couple of easy wins this week. Juwan Morgan continued to dominate, recording a triple-double in a win over Jacksonville State, while freshman phenom Romeo Langford (0) averaged 16.5 points in the two victories. The Hoosiers get a long break now with non-conference play complete. The next time on the Hoosiers will be on the court, they will be host Illinois to resume Big Ten play. Last week: 3.
5. Wisconsin (10-2, 2-0) – Another easy win for the Badgers this week over Grambling was highlighted by Ethan Happ, the program’s leading rebounder, grabbing the 1,000th of his career. It wasn’t a game that will raise many eyebrows, but after having nine days off, the Badgers shook off a slow start to roll to an easy victory and prepare for Western Kentucky, the last non-conference game on the schedule. Last week: 5.
6. Nebraska (10-2, 1-1) – James Palmer Jr. continues to be a consistent scorer for the Cornhuskers, who, like many other teams this time of year, shook off a sluggish start to knock off Cal State-Fullerton. But the Huskers are on a bit of a roll and will play once more – vs. Division II SW Minnesota State, where Tim Miles once coached – before seeing if the momentum will continue in conference action. Last week: 7.
7. Minnesota (10-2, 1-1) – The Golden Gophers now have won four straight and they’ve done so knowing they can count on forward Jordan Murphy, one of the most consistent players in the Big Ten. Murphy recorded another double-double in an easy win over North Carolina A&T. It’s the sort of performance the Gophers will need if they expect to challenge in the race for the conference championship. Last week: 6.
8. Iowa (10-2, 0-2) – The Hawkeyes have taken advantage of the schedule, winning four straight since dropping two Big Ten games earlier in the month. Freshman Joe Wieskamp has continued to play well, scoring a career-high 24 in a win over Savannah State. That sort of production, along with consistent play from the likes of Tyler Cook and Jordan Bohannon, will be vital win conference play resumes. Last week: 9.
9. Purdue (7-5, 1-1) – The Boilermakers had lost four of five games entering the week, leading to coach Matt Painter shuffling his rotation a bit. Getting 30 points from Carsen Edwards sure helped, too, as the Boilermakers rolled over Ohio for their second win in the last six games. A tough Belmont team is next before jumping back into Big Ten play. Last week: 11.
10. Northwestern (8-4, 0-2) – The Wildcats came up short in a tight game at home against Oklahoma, a trend that is something the ‘Cats are starting to become frustrated with. After dropping both of its Big Ten games by two points each, Northwestern had a chance to beat Oklahoma in regulation, but missed an open 3 before falling in overtime. There’s talent on the floor for the Wildcats, but if things don’t change late in games, it could be a frustrating next few months. Last week: 10.
11. Maryland (9-3, 1-1) – Seton Hall might end up making some noise in the Big East, but the Terrapins can’t be feeling great about letting a late lead slip away at home over the weekend. The Terps have some strength up front with Bruno Fernando and Jalen Smith, but they’ll need some help from the perimeter if the Terps are going to be a factor in Big Ten play. Last week: 8.
12. Illinois (4-8, 0-2) – A short two-game winning streak has evaporated for the Fighting Illini after a humbling loss to Missouri. It would have been a big win for a young Illinois team, but it was further proof of how far the Illini have to go. There are some good young players on the roster that could lead to the Illini being a tough out in Big Ten play, but getting consistent production is still a long-term goal. Last week: 12.
13. Penn State (6-6, 0-2) – Trying to figure out the Nittany Lions will be difficult this season. They’re a team that has some talent and is coming off an NIT championship, but the loss to Alabama featured giving up a 24-0 run and making just one of their last 10 shots. That’s a recipe for misery in the Big Ten, and Penn State is looking more and more like a team that will have a hard time when conference play resumes. Last week: 13.
14. Rutgers (6-5, 0-2) – The Scarlet Knights ended a four-game skid, and that was the No. 1 priority. The fact it came in overtime at home against Columbia shows there is still a long way to go for a young team. The Scarlet Knights will play teams tough, especially at home, but getting out of the bottom third of the Big Ten might be tough this season. Last week: 14.
    The slow stretch of the schedule is nearly over for the Wolverines.

    Easing into its third game in three weeks, No. 2 Michigan will look to put a bow on Binghamton in Sunday’s nonconference finale before Big Ten slate picks back up in 2019.

    News & Views will take a look Michigan’s season to date and some topics surrounding the team as it prepares to dive back into conference play.

    ►News: Through 12 games, Michigan coach John Beilein has primarily stuck to a seven-man rotation.

    ►Views: Around this time, Beilein was still waiting for players to lock down roles while trying whittle down his rotation to eight players the past two seasons. But this year, Beilein has seemingly found his best rotation from the get-go, even with three new faces in the starting lineup.

    Zavier Simpson (31 minutes), Charles Matthews (30.9 minutes), Jordan Poole (30.8 minutes), Ignas Brazdeikis (29.1 minutes) and Jon Teske (26 minutes) have all logged heavy minutes so far and that’s unlikely to change. Beilein has made it known he’s not worried about fatigue and believes each starter can play similar minutes during the Big Ten grind because of breaks TV and media timeouts provide.

    Isaiah Livers (21 minutes) and Eli Brooks (16.7 minutes) have established themselves as the key bench cogs who can play multiple positions and can provide a needed spark. Behind them, though, is where the questions — and concerns — lie.

    The hope was the Wolverines would have some opportunities to develop their bench against the likes of South Carolina, Western Michigan and Air Force. But with each game being too close for comfort, Beilein wasn’t going to experiment for experiment’s sake and put the outcome in jeopardy.

    Neither Austin Davis or Brandon Johns Jr. has done much in his limited playing time to take control of the backup center spot, and it could end up being a matchup-based role moving forward, especially since Livers can also play the five. And with Simpson, Brooks and Poole all able to push the ball and get Michigan’s offense set, there hasn’t been much of a need for David DeJulius.

    Still, that doesn’t mean the rotation won’t expand and players down the bench won’t be ready to step up in the event of injuries, foul trouble or slumps. But given the success the seven-man rotation has had, there doesn’t seem to be much of a reason to go away from it anytime soon.

    ►News: Michigan sold out its past five games and has announced nine total sellouts so far this season, the team’s most since it had 14 in 2013-14.

    ►Views: It’s one thing to sell out games against ranked foes like North Carolina and Purdue. But against teams like South Carolina, Western Michigan and Air Force? That’s saying something.

    “When I walk out the tunnel, the first thing you could see is the second deck. You just look up. There's been a few days, not many of them, that's been empty,” Beilein said on his radio show this month. “When I see it full as soon as I go out and I see the corners, it's great and you can feel it right at the beginning."

    Of course, coming off an appearance in the national title game and being a top-10 ranked team for six straight weeks helps. But even last season when the Wolverines were ranked for much of January and February, Crisler Center was half full and several sections in the upper bowl were either occupied by a few people or left completely empty.

    Granted, there has been a smattering of seats throughout Crisler Center during the current sellout streak, but the crowd size and atmosphere have been noticeably different compared to the past couple seasons.

    “At the rate we've been winning at it's going to stay pretty strong,” Beilein said. “But fans have a lot of other options. We have to keep winning.”

    ►News: Michigan is off to a 12-0 start for the third time in program history and is four wins away from tying the program-best mark set in 1985-86 and 2012-13.

    ►Views: Beilein is closing in on another record after setting a single-season mark with 33 wins and winning back-to-back Big Ten tournament titles for the first time in school history last year.

    The Wolverines will have a solid chance to at least tie the mark with their next three games — Binghamton, Penn State and Indiana — all being played at home before they hit the road for the first time in a month by traveling to Illinois, which lost its first two Big Ten games by double digits.

    According to KenPom.com, Michigan’s lowest winning probability over its next four games is against Indiana at 77 percent.

    If Michigan is able to make it through that stretch unscathed, it would get a chance to set the program record at home against Northwestern on Jan. 13.

    Regardless of when the Wolverines lose their first game, though, they have already joined a short list of Michigan teams that have gone on to hang banners after starting 12-0, with the 1985-86 squad winning the Big Ten regular-season title and the 2012-13 team reaching the national title game.

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

    Binghamton at Michigan

    Tip-off: Noon Sunday, Crisler Center, Ann Arbor

    TV/radio: BTN/950

    Records: No. 2 Michigan 12-0, 2-0 Big Ten; Binghamton 4-9

    Outlook: Binghamton used a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to snap a four-game skid and pick up its first road win in a 68-67 victory over LIU Brooklyn on Dec. 21…The Bearcats rank No. 2 in the nation in total blocks (85), trailing only Duke (96). … Michigan is 8-0 at home this season, with seven wins by at least 11 points.

