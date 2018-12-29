Jim Harbaugh (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Patterson sacked on third down in scoreless game

Michigan is flagged for a false start before it gets off its first play; it'll now be first-and-12 from the 3.

Chris Evans gives the Michigan offense some breathing room with a 5-yard run up the middle on first down. Evans gets 3 more yards on second down, setting up third-and-4. Shea Patterson drops a floater complete to Zach Gentry for a 27-yard pickup that'll give Michigan a new set of downs at the 38.

Christian Turner rushes for 1 yard on first down. Patterson's second-down throw is thrown a tad behind tight end Sean McKeon, and McKeon can't come down with the pass. Third-and-9 coming up. Florida brings a five-man rush; CJ Henderson shoots a gap and takes Patterson down with force for a loss of 5.

Will Hart's punt is fair caught at the 25.

Michigan 0, Florida 0 (9:29 1st)

Michigan defense sends Gators packing after three plays

Feleipe Franks is pressured and forced to throw away the ball on first down. Jordan Scarlett is then dropped by Chase Winovich and Josh Ross in the backfield for a loss of 4 yards. Franks' third-down throw misses the mark, and Florida will boot it away. But not before being moved back 5 yards for a false start.

Junior punter Tommy Townsend drops a beauty of a punt at the Michigan 5.

Michigan 0, Florida 0 (12:11 1st)

Michigan stopped on fourth down on opening drive

Florida has won the toss and will defer to the second half. Ronnie Bell receives the kick, bounces off a tackler and gets to the 32-yard-line, where Michigan will start its opening drive.

Shea Patterson fakes the give to Chris Evans and dashes to his left, reaching the Gator 47 with a 21-yard gain on the Wolverines' first play from scrimmage.

Evans is stopped after a gain of 1 on first down. True freshman Christian Turner takes the jet sweep from Patterson, gets to the edge, and takes it all the way to the house. It appears he stepped out of bounds, however, and this will probably be overturned after a review.

It is overturned. Turner is ruled to have stepped out at the 38-yard-line, and it'll be third-and-1.

Ben Mason is a few inches short of the line to gain on a fullback draw. Mason takes it again on fourth down but is completely stuffed at the line. They'll bring the chains out to double check, but it looks like he came up short again.

He is. It's Florida football at the 38.

Michigan 0, Florida 0 (13:07 1st)

Pregame

Michigan goes for its first 11-win season in the Jim Harbaugh with a noon showdown against Florida in the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News will provide live updates throughout the game.

MICHIGAN VS. FLORIDA

Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Records: Michigan 10-2, Florida 9-3

TV/radio: ESPN/950

Line: Michigan by 6

