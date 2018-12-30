Peach Bowl: Florida 41, Michigan 15
The Florida Gators celebrate their teams win over the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Florida running back Jordan Scarlett (25) runs against Michigan during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15. Mike Stewart, AP
Jeremiah Moon (7) and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) of the Florida Gators celebrate a stopage on fourth down in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Florida head coach Dan Mullen is drenched in a sport drink during the last seconds of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game between Florida and Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15. Mike Stewart, AP
Florida tight end Kemore Gamble (88) and Florida offensive lineman Fred Johnson (74) celebrate after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15. Mike Stewart, AP
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) of the Florida Gators returns an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) of the Florida Gators returns an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Peach Bowl. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Lamical Perine (22) of the Florida Gators is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a fourth quarter rushing touchdown. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Brandon Watson (28) of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after his team allows a fourth-quarter touchdown to the Florida Gators. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Chase Winovich (15) of the Michigan Wolverines reacts late in the game during his team's 41-15 loss. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Zach Gentry (83) of the Michigan Wolverines is tackled by David Reese II (33) of the Florida Gators in the third quarter. Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Jordan Scarlett (25) of the Florida Gators scores a third-quarter rushing touchdown.  Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Grant Perry (88) of the Michigan Wolverines is hit by Trey Dean III (21) of the Florida Gators in the fourth quarter. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Peach Bowl.  Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
C'yontai Lewis (80) of the Florida Gators makes a first-down catch against the Michigan Wolverines in the fourth quarter. Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Chris Evans (12) of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball against the Florida Gators in the fourth quarter during the Peach Bowl. Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon (84) misses a catch against Florida safety Donovan Stiner (13) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Mike Stewart, AP
Florida defensive back Jeawon Taylor (29) tackles Michigan tight end Zach Gentry (83) during the first half. Mike Stewart, AP
Michigan defensive lineman Luiji Vilain (18) defends against Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the first half. Mike Stewart, AP
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks with an official during the first half. Mike Stewart, AP
Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson (28) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) during the first half. Mike Stewart, AP
Casey Hughes (35) of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during warm-ups prior to the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Michigan linebacker Devin Gil (36) tackles Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the first half. Mike Stewart, AP
Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) runs into Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel (23) during the first half. John Bazemore, AP
Florida head coach Dan Mullen speaks to players during the first half of the Peach Bowl. John Bazemore, AP
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators throws under pressure from Carlo Kemp (2) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) dives for the end zone coming up short against Michigan during the first half. John Bazemore, AP
Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) leaps over the line during the first half. John Bazemore, AP
Michigan defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour (50) tackles Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) during the first half. John Bazemore, AP
Christian Turner (41) of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball against the Florida Gators during the first quarter. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Shea Patterson (2) of the Michigan Wolverines attempts a pass against the Florida Gators in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators is tackled by Devin Gil (36) of the Michigan Wolverines. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators carries the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on against the Florida Gators in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators makes the catch under pressure from Tyree Kinnel (23) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Lamical Perine (22) of the Florida Gators carries the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators makes the catch under pressure from Tyree Kinnel (23) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) of the Michigan Wolverines is congratulated by his teammates Nico Collins (4) and Nick Eubanks (82) after scoring a first quarter touchdown reception.  Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators throws under pressure from Carlo Kemp (2) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
    In the aftermath of Michigan’s Peach Bowl loss, the players returning chose to look toward next season and to what they believe are the positives and the possibilities.

    Michigan finished 10-3 after a 41-15 loss to Florida on Saturday, which didn’t add the exclamation mark to the season as they hoped. The Wolverines won 10 straight after losing the season opener at Notre Dame, but then lost in a blowout at Ohio State and then to Florida.

    The Wolverines were without several key starters, linebacker Devin Bush, defensive end Rashan Gary and running back Karan Higdon, who opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft. Early in the game defensive end Kwity Paye and linebacker Devin Gil left with hamstring issues.

    More: Lavert Hill, Josh Metellus will return to Michigan

    More: Michigan: Five things we learned from the Peach Bowl

    There was no way the Wolverines could sugarcoat what had transpired and didn’t try.

    “They were just a better team,” defensive end Chase Winovich said. “For the most part, they had us figured out. They knew what we were in and how to manipulate it. They outplayed us.”

    Quarterback Shea Patterson, who before the team left for the Peach Bowl announced he would return for his senior year, realized there would be nothing gained by picking apart the loss to Florida and instead turned his focus to the upcoming season.

    “We could be sitting here and talk negative, ‘Michigan doesn’t win the big games,’ all we want,” Patterson said. “What else is there to say? We’re going to come back and work our asses off in the spring and we’re going to go from there.”

    More: Wojo: Wolverines flattened again, and Harbaugh must adjust

    Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who completed his fourth season with the Wolverines, believes the team is close to making a major jump.

    But the last three seasons, they have lost to Ohio State and then the bowl.

    “My feeling about the team is we’re right there to the top, but we have to put it over the top,” Harbaugh said. “Especially in the big games at the end of the year.”

    After the Peach Bowl loss, offensive-line coach Ed Warinner spoke to the linemen in the locker room and shared a similar message.

    “We’re in sight of the peak,” Bredeson said of what Warinner told them. “We’re in sight of the Promised Land, whatever the hell you want to call it, and you’ve just got to finish and get there. We’ve had, look at this year, we won 10 games and that’s a pretty good accomplishment but not when you lose to Notre Dame and then win 10 straight and lose to Ohio State and lose the bowl game.

    "It’s not what you want. We had a good year. We strung some big wins there in the middle, but there’s still some big games we need to finish out.”

    Bredeson said the high standards at Michigan are why he came here.

    “10-3 is good at a lot of places, but not for me and not for here,” he said.

    He believes the Wolverines can reach that peak in 2019.

    “I think we’re going to do it,” Bredeson said. “We’ve got a lot of weapons back. We’ve got a lot of work to put in this offseason and I think the guys are fired up. Everybody is feeling pretty (terrible) right now, but once we get back to workouts and get back together, I think this is going to fuel everybody for next year.”

    More: Wish you were here: Michigan players miss absentees' production

    Patterson said he is optimistic about next season and mentioned opening things “up a little bit”, which seems like the correct approach considering the talent the Wolverines will have back at receiver.

    “Ah, man, you start open it up a little bit, you see guys like (receivers) Nico Collins flourishing, Tarik Black finally coming on the scene, and Donovan Peoples-Jones has been out there making plays. It’s all about getting guys involved in open space. That’s what the best teams do — they find a way to win one-on-one matchups and find a way to isolate their best players. And we’ve got a hell of a running back in Christian Turner and Chris Evans coming back and Tru Wilson. We’ve got a lot to look forward to.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

     

     

     

     

