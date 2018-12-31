Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Dec. 31
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Dec. 31, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Dec. 31, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
1. Michigan (13-0, 2-0) – The Wolverines haven’t exactly been lighting it up the last couple of games, but considering the schedule, the optimistic view sees a team that just went unbeaten through the first two months of the season and heads back into Big Ten play as the best bet to finish on top in March. But it will take more consistent play in big games, beginning this week when a visit from Penn State is followed by a home game with Indiana. Last week: 1. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
2. Michigan State (11-2, 2-0) – The Spartans finished off non-conference play by cruising to a victory over Northern Illinois in just their third game in 21 days. Junior guard Cassius Winston has been playing his best over the past few weeks and will be vital to MSU’s success as it resumes Big Ten play this week with Northwestern at home and a trip to Ohio State. A minor ankle injury to junior guard Joshua Langford is worth watching. Last week: 2. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
3. Ohio State (12-1, 2-0) – The Buckeyes roll back into Big Ten play winners of six straight and have the added luxury of playing only once this week, giving them plenty of time to prepare for an early conference showdown at home against Michigan State. The Buckeyes will work to avoid slow starts that have been an issue while looking to make an early statement in the race for the conference title. Last week: 3. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
4. Indiana (11-2, 2-0) – The Hoosiers had an extended break, not playing at all this week but preparing to resume Big Ten play on a six-game winning streak. Senior Juwan Morgan has arguably been the Hoosiers’ most valuable player, scoring 35 in a win over Butler then recording a triple-double against Jacksonville. After hosting Illinois on Thursday, the Hoosiers face a huge early test with a trip to Michigan on Sunday. Last week: 4. Darron Cummings, Associated Press
5. Nebraska (11-2, 1-1) – The Cornhuskers finished off non-conference play by beating Division II SW Minnesota State, where Nebraska coach Tim Miles once was in charge. The first week back in Big Ten play is challenging for a team that feels like it already let a conference game get away as the Huskers play twice on the road against Maryland and Iowa. Last week: 6. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
6. Wisconsin (10-3, 2-0) – The Badgers went on the road to play a mid-major and got burned, losing to Western Kentucky, which has now beaten two ranked opponents this season, also beating West Virginia. The Badgers have now lost twice in the last four games and returns to Big Ten play this week by traveling to Penn State then hosting Purdue on the weekend. Last week: 5. Bac Totrong/Daily News, Associated Press
7. Minnesota (11-2, 1-1) – After getting blown out by Ohio State in late November, the Golden Gophers have done a solid job responding, winning five straight, including a conference game against Nebraska. Continuing that trend will be critical this week as the Gophers resume Big Ten play with a tough road trip as they head to Wisconsin before closing the week at home against Maryland. Last week: 7. Paul Battaglia, Associated Press
8. Iowa (11-2, 0-2) – The Hawkeyes have won five in a row heading back into Big Ten play but it’s a good bet they’re not exactly doing so with a lot of confidence. That’s probably because they closed out non-conference play by struggling at home to get past Bryant, a team that has won just three games this season. They finished perfect outside of the Big Ten for the first time since 1986-87 but things ramp up this week with games at Purdue and at home vs. Nebraska. Last week: 8. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
9. Purdue (8-5, 1-1) – The Boilermakers finished non-conference play by playing one of its better games in a victory over a solid Belmont team. continuing that momentum will be critical as the Boilermakers have a tough stretch coming, playing just once this week at home against Iowa before back-to-back road games with Michigan State and Wisconsin. Last week: 9. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
10. Maryland (10-3, 1-1) – Bruno Fernando had a double-double as the Terrapins overcame a slow start to beat Radford at home, a week after being upset by Seton Hall. The Terps get Nebraska at home this week before heading to Rutgers over the weekend in an effort to get off to a quick start and stay in the thick of the conference race. Last week: 11. Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
11. Northwestern (9-4, 0-2) – The Wildcats got a much-needed win to cap off non-conference play, taking advantage of having Columbia on the schedule over the weekend. The Cats hope it provides some momentum as they try and rebound from a tough 0-2 start in Big Ten play, two losses that each were by two points. Changing things up will be tough with a trip to Michigan State this week but a home game on the weekend with Illinois should do the trick. Last week: 10. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
12. Penn State (7-6, 0-2) – The Nittany Lions got back on the winning track by knocking off UMBC, the darlings of last season’s NCAA Tournament after becoming the first 16-seed to beat a No. 1 seed. A similar outcome was never close as the erratic Nittany Lions controlled the game from the outset. Finding consistency has been difficult, however, and Penn State will need it this week with games at Michigan and at home vs. Wisconsin. Last week: 13. Patrick Semansky, Associated Press
13. Rutgers (7-5, 0-2) – The Scarlet Knights resume Big Ten play with at least a little momentum after two straight victories. Whether wins over the likes of Columbia and Maine carry over into conference action is a bit of a stretch, but it least has the Scarlet Knights feeling better as they’ll play just once this week, hosting Maryland. Last week: 14. Abbie Parr, Getty Images
14. Illinois (4-9, 0-2) – The Fighting Illini are young, but they’re heading in the wrong direction as Big Ten play resumes. Illinois opened the second half 4-for-17 at home against Florida Atlantic on Saturday which led to an overtime loss, the second straight. To make matters worse, the Illini hit the road twice this week against Indiana and Northwestern. Last week: 12. Jeff Roberson, AP
    Ann Arbor — The Wolverines are ready to return to normalcy.

    After playing four games in 23 days, No. 2 Michigan is welcoming the Big Ten grind and a more regular routine with open arms.

    “We're excited to get past this week of playing,” sophomore forward Isaiah Livers said following Sunday’s 74-52 win over Binghamton in the nonconference finale.  

    “It's hard playing every week. It's like college football, but we like playing every three, four days. That's really good  get two practices in and go prepare down the road for Big Ten.”

    Despite finishing the nonconference portion of the schedule with a perfect mark, it was far from perfect — or pretty  at times.

    With a mixture of final exams, holidays and seven-day breaks taking place over the past three weeks, Michigan plodded its way through its final few nonconference contests and still managed to close it out with back-to-back wins by at least 20 points.

    Livers said it felt like the team has been in a funk early in games due to the less-than-ideal playing schedule, which made it difficult to get into an offensive rhythm. Against Western Michigan, Air Force and Binghamton, Michigan outscored the three teams 92-78 in the first halves and 123-86 in the second halves.

    More: No. 2 Michigan, No. 8 MSU maintain spots in AP poll

    More: 'That's impressive': UM hoops finishes calendar year 34-5

    “I'm not going to make any excuses for ourselves, but I definitely feel like it's a factor for how we've been playing in the beginning (of games),” Livers said. “The second half, late in the game we come together like that Michigan team that everybody knows about, but we just got to find a way  that's going to hurt us if we don't figure out how to get going right away. That's going to hurt us in the Big Ten.”

    More available game data and scouting also played a role. Livers said at the beginning of the nonconference schedule, whoever could hit an outside shot was simply identified as a 3-point shooter. But more film gave teams more time to scout Michigan’s plays, which led the Wolverines having to figure out what was going to work and what wasn’t.

    Still, the survive-and-advance December stretch provided its fair share of lessons. Livers said the one thing he learned is to play with pace and not be impatient by trying to rush or force a shot.

    Sophomore guard Jordan Poole said his main takeaway is the team must continue to maintain its same level of focus regardless of the opponent.

    “That's what nonconference is about  just facing adversity and still trying to find yourselves early in the year before you hit conference play,” Poole said.

    “Just because we're in the Big Ten doesn't mean that we can change how we're playing. Still stay simple, take every game by game, and continue to try to get better every day how we have been.”

    That could be easier said than done for some teams who ascend to the top five in national rankings, become complacent and begin to overlook foes.

    While coach John Beilein would much rather be flying low at this time of the season, he said he thinks his team has handled the rapid rise fine.

    “I don't know how a rookie comes into Major League Baseball and hits five home runs in his first week. … It's really hard to keep that going,” Beilein said. “It did give us a heck of a resume as we go into this important time of the year. I think we're OK with it, but there certainly was times they need their memory jogged about how we got to that point with incredible defense and incredible attention to detail."

    Beilein noted there was slippage in that attention to detail on the defensive end against South Carolina and Western Michigan, and Livers said the team’s contest rate on opponents’ shots  assistant coach Luke Yaklich sets the mark at 75 percent  has been down the past few games.

    While Michigan hasn't been as sharp in December as it was in November, Beilein said he didn't sense that his team was playing down to the competition at times.

    Much like his players, though, he’s eager to move on from nonconference play and resume Big Ten play this week.

    “It's hard to put your finger on that, it really is,” Beilein said of his team's recent sluggish stretches. “I know that when Penn State comes here on Thursday (our players) won't be saying, 'Yeah, coach is just speaking his speak again that this team is terrific when I look and I see they're 4-9.'

    “Penn State has been a legitimate Big Ten team the last couple years. They were NIT champions last year and got a lot of those guys back. We've got to get ready for them.”

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE