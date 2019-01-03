Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis poses after hitting a basket during the second half. (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Ann Arbor — Penn State has usually given Michigan a tough time in recent years.

Thursday night wasn’t much different.

But with Big Ten play starting back up, the No. 2 Wolverines were able to create enough separation in the second half and continue their dominance over the Nittany Lions with a 68-55 win at Crisler Center.

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis recorded his first career double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds for Michigan (14-0, 3-0 Big Ten), which has won eight straight in the series and 13 of the past 14 meetings between the teams.

Sophomore guard Jordan Poole added 17 points and redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews scored 14 as the Wolverines were able to win without sophomore forward Isaiah Livers, who didn’t play due to back spasms.

Mike Watkins had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Lamar Stevens had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Penn State (7-7, 0-3), which hasn’t beaten Michigan in a game since Feb. 27, 2013, and hasn’t left Ann Arbor victorious since Feb. 20, 2010.

This time Penn State’s downfall came early in the second half, when the Nittany Lions saw a three-point deficit turn into a 17-point hole with 11:07 to go.

Michigan started to turn the close contest into a runaway with a 13-3 run. Brazdeikis helped key the spurt with a three-point play and jumper before Matthews capped it with a driving layup to make it 38-25 with 15:25 to play.

The Wolverines then used a string of four straight baskets, highlighted by a 3-pointer from junior guard Zavier Simpson and a three-point play from Brazdeikis, to push the lead to 48-31 with 11:06 to go.

But Penn State clawed back with a 10-1 spurt that featured five straight points by Stevens on a three-point play and jumper to cut it to single digits, 51-43, at the 7:45 mark.

It was the first of three times the Nittany Lions pulled within eight points, but each time the Wolverines came up with a response. Poole knocked down a floater the first two times before Matthews buried a 3-pointer and lost a defender with an up-and-under move to put Michigan on top, 60-47, with 4:42 to go.

Penn State made one last push and cut it to nine on an and-1 layup by Stevens, but Brazdeikis drained a 3-pointer before junior center Jon Teske, Poole, Matthews and Simpson combined to make five free throws over the final 1:34 to seal it.

Michigan and Penn State spent the first seven minutes of the game feeling one another out in what turned out to be a defensive battle. The teams combined for 13 points and nine turnovers while each started 3-for-10 from the field.

Poole helped provide a jolt and inject some life into Michigan’s offense by sparking a 14-3 run that featured a string of impressive plays.

First, redshirt sophomore center Austin Davis fed Brazdeikis with a wraparound feed under the rim for an uncontested layup. Then after Poole buried a step-back 3-pointer, he dished out a behind-the-back bounce pass to Davis for a dunk as the Wolverines ripped off nine straight points within a two-minute span.

Poole capped the spurt with five straight points — three free throws after drawing a foul on a 3-point shot and a mid-range jumper — to give Michigan a 20-10 with 7:46 left in the first half.

But a bad stretch that featured a whiffed dunk by Teske, a turnover by Poole that led to a fast-break dunk and eight consecutive missed shots allowed Penn State to pull within 20-18 at the 2:50 mark.

Michigan closed out the ugly first half with a steal and dunk by sophomore guard Eli Brooks, which snapped a nearly 6-minute field-goal drought, and a 3-pointer from straightaway by Teske to grab a 25-20 edge at the break.

