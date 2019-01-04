CLOSE Michigan coach talks about what his team learned in Thursday's home win over Penn State and looks ahead to Sunday's game against Indiana. James Hawkins, The Detroit News

Ann Arbor – The Wolverines are two wins away from tying a program record for best start to a season at 16-0.

The next team that stands in No. 2 Michigan’s way is No. 21 Indiana, a team that will be riding a seven-game win streak into Sunday’s top-25 showdown at Crisler Center.

But clearing that hurdle might become a bit trickier as sophomore forward Isaiah Livers, who sat out Thursday’s win against Penn State with back spasms, will be a game-time decision.

“There doesn't seem to be any damage and now I think it's just trying to find out how to get – some nerves are obviously giving him pain,” Michigan coach John Beilein said on Friday. “How is that happening and how can we reduce it as quickly as we can? I don't know if he'll do much today. We'll try to go out today and get him moving around a little bit. He'll be in therapy the next two days."

Beilein said he doesn’t recall Livers ever having back spasms before. He added he’s not sure what is causing the ailment – “could be the way he’s sleeping, who knows” – but it was nothing that happened in practice.

“I do not expect this to be long term,” Beilein said. “Nothing came up that said, 'Wow, it might be a bigger problem.' But as a guy who actually missed a game as a coach one time with a bad back, I know how hard that can be."

The Wolverines were able to get by without Livers against Penn State, with freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis logging a season-high 38 minutes and freshman forward Brandon Johns Jr. checking in for a pair of brief appearances at the four to give Brazdeikis a breather.

Moving forward, though, Beilein said the plan is to install a package and have something ready for Johns in the event Livers is sidelined once again.

“Going from very limited minutes to getting key minutes, that's going to be big and his improvement is going to be big for us at the five and the four if he's capable of playing the four,” sophomore guard Eli Brooks said of Johns.

“Brandon stepping up and Austin (Davis’) minutes increasing, I think that'll help us down the stretch when we have to get deeper into the bench.”

With several other players able to slide up and down between positions, Beilein said if Indiana went really small he could possibly play redshirt junior wing Charles Mathews and sophomore guard Jordan Poole together at the forward spots along with junior guard Zavier Simpson and Brooks.

“We’ve got to be versatile and be ready for everything,” Beilein said.

But in the event Beilein needs to lean heavily on Brazdeikis, the freshman is no stranger to handling the physical demands of a heavy schedule and is more than willing to log extensive minutes.

Brazdeikis said he felt “fresh” after playing all but two minutes against Penn State and all the work he’s put in during the summer has prepared his body for whatever is necessary. Beilein noted it also helps Brazdeikis is a year older than most freshman and has the frame to prove it.

And if Livers is unable to go, it’s a situation Beilein feels will once again test his team’s mettle and could help everyone improve moving forward.

“We have no choice right now to make it a positive,” Beilein said. “If you look at this Indiana team and how they've been decimated by injuries and they still only have two losses. They've been crushed.

“We've been blessed so if this is our only injury all year – like same time Moe Wagner had the sprained ankle last year for two games. It made (Jon) Teske better. Somehow this is going to make somebody better or make us experiment maybe. Maybe this whole idea of Brandon playing more or Charles playing as a four man and really sizing down can make us even better.”

Indiana at Michigan

Tip-off: 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Crisler Center, Ann Arbor

TV/radio: CBS/950

Records: No. 2 Michigan 14-0, 3-0; No. 21 Indiana 12-2, 3-0

Outlook: Freshman guard Romeo Langford (18.3 points) and senior forward Juwan Morgan (16.1 points, 7.7 rebounds) are two of three players who have started all 14 games for Indiana … This is the first top-25 matchup between the teams since 2013. … Michigan has won four straight in the series, including the last three by double digits.