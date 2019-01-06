Indiana guard Romeo Langford guards Michigan guard Charles Matthews in the first half. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — No matter who lines up across from redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews, the opposing player is going to get the same treatment.

That even goes for Indiana star freshman Romeo Langford, who is considered a lock to be a first-round pick and is even projected by some mock NBA drafts to be a lottery selection.

“Charles sees everybody the same way,” sophomore guard Jordan Poole said. “He's a dominant scorer and he's a dominant defender, and Charles doesn't put himself in situations where he thinks about anybody else or matchups or guys who are going (in the) lottery. Whatever the situation is, Charles is looking at who is front of him and he's going to try to kill him.”

In a top-25 matchup with no shortage of NBA scouts on hand, Matthews stole some of the spotlight by outperforming Langford and helping lead No. 2 Michigan to a 74-63 win over No. 21 Indiana Sunday at Crisler Center.

Matthews set the tone on Indiana’s first possession, where he jumped the passing lane, deflected a pass and drew a foul on Langford just 36 seconds into the game.

From there, Matthews continued to breathe fired and posted one of his most impressive halves this season, making his first five shots from the field as the Wolverines roared out to a 19-point lead midway through the first half.

“I know he wanted that challenge,” Michigan coach John Beilein said. “He's got a lot of respect for Romeo and as a fourth-year guy right now, we wanted to play through him as much as we could and see what he was going to do in that situation.

“The last couple days in practice I really felt that we needed to go back to him with some more stuff just to make sure that he continued to grow.”

The move seemingly paid off as Matthews showed off all the facets of his game. From burying 3-pointers from the wing to intercepting passes and racing out for fast-break dunks to finishing through traffic at the rim, Matthews did a little bit of everything in a dominant first half where he poured in 16 points.

For Beilein, the one play that stood out was the designed one for Matthews that drew Langford’s second foul with 16:01 left in the first half and led to an early trip to the Indiana bench.

Beilein noted while Matthews has a tendency of taking the ball strong to the rim but not being as strong at the finish, that wasn’t the case on the baseline drive where Matthews was able to use his quickness to get by Langford.

“I'm just trying to be aggressive with my touches,” Matthews said. “I understand the magnitude of a lot of these games, this Big Ten play. I have to be aggressive and look to be assertive when I do get the ball on the floor.”

Matthews added he’s not the type of guy who gets caught up in the hype heading into a one-on-one matchup, but he was well aware of Langford’s potential.

And even though he wasn’t aware that more scouts were in attendance — “I don’t know where they sit at,” Matthews said — he noted he feeds off all the juice and energy that naturally comes with a marquee game and sellout crowd.

In the end, Matthews put on an impressive display for everyone as he finished with a team-high 18 points on 7-for-15 shooting, six rebounds and all four of Michigan’s steals, while limiting Langford to 17 points on 5-for-11 shooting, which marked the first time in eight games the freshman sensation finished with less than six made field goals.

“I feel like I'm ready to go. I feel like I'm ready to battle,” Matthews said. “Coach is actually on me more when I play against – I don't want to say mediocre teams — but Coach B feels I kind of take plays off sometimes. But big games they're not really worried about me.”

On Sunday, Matthews showed why.

Livers update

For the second straight game, sophomore forward Isaiah Livers dressed and went through pregame warm-ups but didn’t end up playing due to back spasms.

Livers appeared tentative during the team's drills and appeared to simply be going through the motions at a cautious pace. With roughly 15 minutes left for warm-ups, he left early to head back to the locker room before the team’s Twitter account announced he was doubtful to play shortly before tip-off.

“I thought we made progress because the training staff took some steps to try to relieve the pain and loosen things up,” Beilein said. “I thought we were making progress, but it wasn't enough for him today. We're never going to dabble in that area — if he says no, he says no. That's up to him and we trust him 100 percent. He's worked for two more days on this, so it's been four days working on it.”

Livers will have a four-day window to receive more treatment before Michigan travels to Illinois for its next game on Thursday.

“I'm not worried that it's going to be lingering but if in four days he hasn't gotten better, we may look at other methods,” Beilein said. “But right now, we'll let the doctors take care of it.”

