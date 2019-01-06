University of Michigan guard Charles Matthews takes a shot in the first half during a game against Indiana University, at Crisler Center, in Ann Arbor, January 6, 2019. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — A top-25 opponent. One of the nation’s top freshmen. One of the Big Ten’s premier big men.

It’s been more than a month since No. 2 Michigan had faced such the compelling test that No. 21 Indiana provided.

The Wolverines were more than ready as they came out firing on all cylinders before having to overcome foul trouble and dive deep into their bench to grab a 74-63 victory Sunday at Crisler Center.

Sophomore guard Jordan Poole and redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews each scored 18 points for Michigan (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten), which was playing without sophomore forward Isaiah Livers (back spasms) for the second straight game.

Junior guard Zavier Simpson added 12 points, freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis scored 10 and freshman forward Brandon Johns Jr. added eight points and eight rebounds in critical minutes off the bench for the Wolverines, who are one win away from tying the program record for best start to a season.

Senior forward Juwan Morgan had 25 points and freshman guard Romeo Langford scored 17 for Indiana (12-3, 3-1), which received no production from its bench and never led in the game.

Morgan got going and started giving Michigan problems in the second half, drawing two fouls on junior center Jon Teske, another on redshirt sophomore center Austin Davis and scoring seven points to help Indiana pull within 50-39 with 16:12 to go.

Michigan pushed back with three free throws from Brazdeikis — who drew Morgan’s third foul at the 15:46 mark on a 3-point shot — and a running sky hook from Simpson to make it 55-39.

But foul trouble continued to mount for Michigan and Indiana continued to ride Morgan and Langford, who accounted for seven points during an 11-2 spurt that cut the deficit to 57-50 with 10:54 remaining — the first time the Hoosiers didn’t trail by double digits since around the 14-minute mark in the first half.

The Wolverines mustered a response and added some separation, using a string of stops and back-to-back baskets by Johns on a tip-in off his own miss and a one-handed dunk to pull ahead 66-52 at the 6:29 mark.

The Hoosiers cut it to single once more, 70-61, with 2:59 to go but Poole split the defense for a scooping layup and Simpson drained two free throws to help keep the Wolverines’ perfect record intact.

Michigan was geared up for Indiana from the tip and couldn’t have asked for a better start.

The Wolverines drained 15 of their first 20 shots as the offense was rolling while Indiana’s top two players — Langford and Morgan — couldn’t even make it to the first media timeout before picking up two fouls.

Langford was whistled on Indiana’s opening possession after he was stripped by Matthews, who seemed more than ready for the one-on-one matchup. It didn’t get much better for Langford as he joined Morgan on the bench at the 16:01 mark after fouling Matthews again.

Michigan promptly took advantage and blew the game open with Poole and Matthews spearheading a 19-4 run to open a 19-point lead with 8:29 left in the first half.

Poole got the ball rolling with back-to-back 3-pointers before Matthews came up with a steal and finished at the rim while being hounded by three defenders. But even after Indiana called a timeout to get Langford and Morgan back in, it did little to calm things.

Matthews deflected another pass and sprinted to throw down another fast-break dunk to cap a flurry where Michigan scored 12 straight points within a two-minute stretch.

Morgan snapped a four-minute scoring drought with a lay-in to briefly stop the bleeding for Indiana before Matthews helped cap the momentous run with his second 3-pointer that gave Michigan a commanding 32-13 advantage.

Even though the offense slowed down and foul trouble led to nine Wolverines seeing action, Poole and Matthews combined to score eight points down the stretch as one of Michigan’s more impressive first halves in some time culminated in a 44-29 halftime lead.

