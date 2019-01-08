In consecutive days, Michigan has lost two defensive assistants to arch rival Ohio State.
Linebackers coach Al Washington, who completed his first year on Jim Harbaugh’s staff, is heading home to Columbus where he grew up and will join Ryan Day’s staff at Ohio State. Washington’s father, Al Washington, played for the Buckeyes.
Day has raided Michigan’s defensive staff the last two days, hiring defensive line coach Greg Mattison as a co-defensive coordinator.
A source has confirmed the Washington hiring, first reported Tuesday by 247Sports.
Washington and Day coached together at Boston College. Day overlapped one year at Florida with Mattison.
Michigan has lost three assistants from Harbaugh’s 2018 staff, including Jim McElwain, who coached receivers for one season with the Wolverines and is now the Central Michigan head coach.
achengelis@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @chengelis
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.