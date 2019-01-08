Michigan linebackers coach Al Washington will join the Ohio State staff, making it two Wolverines assistants in as many days to head to Columbus. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

In consecutive days, Michigan has lost two defensive assistants to arch rival Ohio State.

Linebackers coach Al Washington, who completed his first year on Jim Harbaugh’s staff, is heading home to Columbus where he grew up and will join Ryan Day’s staff at Ohio State. Washington’s father, Al Washington, played for the Buckeyes.

Day has raided Michigan’s defensive staff the last two days, hiring defensive line coach Greg Mattison as a co-defensive coordinator.

A source has confirmed the Washington hiring, first reported Tuesday by 247Sports.

Washington and Day coached together at Boston College. Day overlapped one year at Florida with Mattison.

Michigan has lost three assistants from Harbaugh’s 2018 staff, including Jim McElwain, who coached receivers for one season with the Wolverines and is now the Central Michigan head coach.

