Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Jan. 7
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) takes a shot over Indiana forward Justin Smith (3) in the second half. Michigan vs Indiana at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Jan. 6, 2019. Michigan wins, 74-63. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men's basketball for the week of Jan. 7, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan's Charles Matthews, center, reacts after dunking the ball in the first half. Michigan vs Indiana at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Jan. 6, 2019. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
1. Michigan (15-0, 4-0) – The Wolverines spent the bulk of December going through the motions, but the resumption of Big Ten play has signaled the return of a team that looks like its first loss won’t be coming anytime soon. After getting past Penn State at home, the Wolverines dominated Indiana for the first half on Sunday and will get no more than a moderate test this week as they head to Illinois before closing the week by hosting Northwestern. Last week: 1 Robin. Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston, left, goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
2. Michigan State (13-2, 4-0) – The Spartans passed their first big road test of the season, overcoming a late first-half lapse to come back and knock off Ohio State on the road. The status of Joshua Langford (ankle) continues to be a concern, but with Purdue at home and a trip to Penn State coming up this week, it might be the one point in the schedule where the Spartans can continue to get by without one of its most experienced players. Last week: 2 Paul Vernon, AP
Minnesota's Gabe Kalscheur (22), Jarvis Omersa and Daniel Oturu (25) walk off the court after Minnesotan defeated Wisconsin 59-52 in an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
3. Minnesota (12-2, 2-1) – The 20-point loss to Ohio State back in early December is a distant memory for the Golden Gophers, who jumped back into Big Ten play by going on the road and beating Wisconsin in Madison for the first time since 2009. The Gophers will have the chance to take advantage of an easier schedule as they play at home three of the next four games don’t face a ranked team until traveling to Michigan on Jan. 22. Last week: 7 Andy Manis, AP
Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, right, drives against Michigan State forward Nick Ward during an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Michigan State won 86-77. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
4. Ohio State (12-2, 2-1) – The Buckeyes missed out on a big opportunity to prove they belong in the Big Ten race by watching a nine-point, second-half lead disappear at home against Michigan State. It doesn’t mean Chris Holtmann’s team is out of it, but if things get tight near the end of the season, they could be looking back at one that got away against a top-10 team. Last week: 3 Paul Vernon, AP
Indiana head coach Archie Miller watches in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
5. Indiana (12-3, 3-1) – The Hoosiers had plenty of momentum entering Sunday’s showdown at Michigan, having won seven straight and appearing to get past their penchant for just getting past lesser teams. However, they were dominated in the first half by the Wolverines, perhaps showing just how far they have to go to truly compete for the conference title. A road test awaits this week at Maryland before Nebraska comes to Bloomington on the weekend. Last week: 4 Paul Sancya, AP
Maryland forward Jalen Smith reacts to an official's call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
6. Maryland (12-3, 3-1) – The resumption of Big Ten play couldn’t have gone much better for the Terrapins as they rallied at home to knock off a ranked Nebraska team before cruising past Rutgers on the road. Some tougher tests come for the Terps this week as they travel to Minnesota before hosting Indiana. It will give an indication whether the Terps will be a factor in the conference race. Last week: 10 Julio Cortez, AP
Wisconsin's Ethan Happ (22) goes to the basket over Penn State's Mike Watkins (24) during first half action of an NCAA college basketball game in State College, Pa. Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
7. Wisconsin (11-4, 3-1) – After losing at Western Kentucky to close nonconference play, the Badgers came out flat in a home loss to Minnesota. A trip to Penn State to close the week helped the Badgers get back on a winning path as they have a light week coming up with only a visit from Purdue on tap that will feature two of the conference’s top scorers – Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ and Purdue’s Carsen Edwards. Last week: 6 Chris Knight, AP
Purdue center Matt Haarms (32) get a basket on a dunk against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Purdue defeated Iowa 86-70.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
8, Purdue (9-5, 2-1) – The Boilermakers carried a bit of momentum into the resumption of Big Ten play and didn’t miss a beat by rolling over Iowa at home. It helped that the game was at Mackey Arena as the Boilermakers have yet to win a game away from home. Whether they’re able to turn that around will be tested this seek as Purdue hits the road to take on Michigan State early in the week followed by a visit to Wisconsin. Last week: 9 Michael Conroy, AP
Iowa forward Ryan Kriener dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
9. Iowa (12-3, 1-3) – The Hawkeyes have had no problems outside of the conference, but Big Ten play has been a rough go. However, the Hawkeyes bounced back from a loss at Purdue early in the week by knocking off Nebraska on Sunday to get their first conference victory. A trip to Northwestern is next to see if they can build some momentum before hosting Ohio State next weekend. Last week: 8 Charlie Neibergall, AP
Nebraska guard James Palmer (0) shoots a basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
10. Nebraska (11-3, 1-3) – For a team with so much optimism, the Cornhuskers have started Big Ten play with a thud. First came a two-point loss at Maryland this week followed by a loss at Iowa on Sunday. A home game coming up this week against Penn State will give the Huskers a chance to get back on track before their season starts to spiral out of control. Last week: 5 Patrick Semansky, AP
Northwestern center Dererk Pardon (5) dunks past Illinois center Adonis De La Rosa (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
11. Northwestern (10-5, 1-3) – Things were about to go from bad to worse before the Wildcats came to life in the second half and held off Illinois on Sunday. The Cats entered their home game with the Fighting Illini after losing their first two Big Ten games by two points each before getting blown out at Michigan State this week. A loss at home to the last-place team in the conference might have created a hole from which the Cats couldn’t recover. Last week: 11 Matt Marton, AP
Penn State's Myles Dread (2) puts up a three point shot against Wisconsin during second half action of an NCAA college basketball game in State College, Pa. Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Wisconsin won 71-52. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
12. Penn State (7-8, 0-4) – It’s been a rough start to conference play for the Nittany Lions, made even more difficult after coach Pat Chambers was suspended a game for shoving freshman Myles Dread during a loss at Michigan. The bigger issue for the Nittany Lions is they’re a team with talent but is failing miserably on a regular basis. A visit to Nebraska this week followed by a visit from Michigan State spells more trouble at Penn State. Last week: 12 Chris Knight, AP
Rutgers guard Montez Mathis reacts after shooting a basket against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
13. Rutgers (7-6, 0-3) – The Scarlet Knights are a young team and faced an equally inexperienced group against Maryland this week, however, the game wasn’t close. It could be a sign of things to come as it’s tough to find too many potential wins on the schedule. The upcoming week will be tough as Ohio State comes to town followed by a trip to Minnesota. Last week: 13 Julio Cortez, AP
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood, left, talks with center Adonis De La Rosa (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
14. Illinois (4-11, 0-4) – Like Rutgers, there aren’t a ton of chances for the Fighting Illini to pick up wins, which makes losing one that was going their way even tougher. That was the case on Sunday as the Illini were in control at Northwestern before giving up the decisive 3-pointer with 10 seconds to play. It was the fourth straight loss for the Illini, who host Michigan this week. Last week: 14 Matt Marton, AP
    Ann Arbor — Times are changing for Michigan sophomore guard Jordan Poole and so are opponents’ game plans.

    Poole has arguably been Michigan’s most steady presence over the past month and has done more than just emerge as a consistent scoring option for the Wolverines.

    By averaging 17.6 points while shooting 58.5 percent from field (55-for-94) and 53.7 percent from 3-point range (29-for-54) over the past nine games, Poole has formed a three-headed attack with freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis and redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews.

    And as Poole’s numbers have soared, others have taken notice. Against Penn State last week, Poole was hounded by senior guard Josh Reaves and was denied the ball out on the perimeter for the first time all season.

    Welcome to life as a marked man.

    “I mean, this hasn't happened since high school,” Poole said. “I feel like it's definitely a compliment in a way, but you’ve got to adjust. We're playing against really good teams, guys who are extremely good defenders on the ball and off the ball.

    “Being able to find a way to still get my shots, get the right shots but also make plays for others knowing that they're icing (ball screens) and I got a double coming, like hitting Jon (Teske) on the roll or being able to find (others), that's all what comes with the game when the coaches are trusting me a lot to put me in those situations."

    According to Michigan coach John Beilein, the next progression for Poole is to better recognize how he’s being covered — “They want me to go this way, can I get the other way with one little fake?” — when the ball is in his hands.

    To get comfortable doing so, assistant coach DeAndre Haynes has repeatedly put Poole in ball-screen situations in practice to build repetition and help him get used to keeping his head up.

    “We have all these drills with people running around and giving him looks. It's like a video game that he's got to see who's open and he's growing in it,” Beilein explained. “This is Tim Hardaway's growth, this is the Caris LeVert growth. This is what this guy needs to be able to do because somebody besides Zavier (Simpson) — one of those three (Brazdeikis, Matthews and Poole) we're going to continue to grow their areas so that we can use the ball screen effectively from four spots.

    “Jordan is really important because he's probably our No. 1 in-between guy that can pull up in-between and shoot it, which is the way everybody is playing now with the catch guy or icing him, pushing him down. You've got to be able to have that in-between game. He's probably got one of our best."

    Poole put that on display against Penn State. He came off a screen set by Teske atop the key, pulled up at the left elbow and knocked down a shot over the outstretched arm of Nittany Lions forward Mike Watkins.

    Against Indiana this past weekend, he showed more progress. After an Indiana defender hedged a ball screen atop the key, Poole used a hesitation dribble followed by a left-to-right crossover to lose Hoosiers guard Zach McRoberts and buried a mid-range jumper before another defender could rotate over in time.

    Then when the Hoosiers hedged another ball screen out on the wing, Poole split two Indiana defenders and sidestepped another in the lane before finishing at the rim with a scooping layup.

    Still, it has been a gradual process for Poole, who has transformed from a complementary floor spacer a season ago to a dynamic playmaker capable of shimmying, shaking and jab stepping his way free of defenders.

    Beilein admitted he didn’t think Poole was being put in enough ball-screen scenarios early this season as the team was trying to figure itself out. But Beilein added he's confident Poole will continue to grow as a facilitator and improve his assist-turnover ratio.

    So far, Poole has 33 assists and 26 turnovers in 486 minutes this season, which both rank second on the team. In 476 minutes all last season, he had 22 assists and 25 turnovers.

    Combine that with a better understanding of what a good shot is, what winning basketball is and what it takes to defend at a high level, Poole has been allowed to operate with seemingly no restrictions.

    “Coach is definitely giving me the green light, but he also trusts me a lot. He wants to put the ball in my hands and he definitely trusts me on making the right play,” Poole said. “He also knows that when we need to make a big bucket, he knows he can come my way and I won't force up a bucket, but I'll try to put us in a situation to get a bucket. Being able to have the head coach giving me as much freedom as I have right now is definitely huge.”

    How much freedom opposing defenses give Poole moving forward, though, likely won’t be as accommodating.

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

