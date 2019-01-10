ESPN basketball analyst Jay Bilas is a guest on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box." (Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images)

ESPN basketball analyst Jay Bilas and Detroit News columnist Bob Wojnowski are the guests on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

Bilas talks about Michigan and Michigan State's top-ranked basketball teams and Wojo takes a look at Michigan's 10-3 football team.

