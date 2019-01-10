Josh Gattis was on the Penn State staff from 2014-17 before spending this past season as Alabama's co-offensive coordinator. (Photo: Randy Litzinger, Associated Press)

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has hired Josh Gattis, who last season was Alabama’s co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach as the new offensive coordinator.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and the Athletic first reported the hiring Thursday afternoon. Earlier in the day, there were reports Gattis was expected to join former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, now the head coach at Maryland, as offensive coordinator.

Gattis and Locksley were co-offensive coordinators at Alabama, which lost to Clemson in the national title game earlier this week. The Tide offense finished third nationally in scoring (45.6 points per game) and sixth in total offense (522 yards).

Michigan’s offense did not have a true offensive coordinator last season. Pep Hamilton is the pass-game coordinator.

Michigan reportedly has hired Alabama co-offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. (Photo: Twitter)

Jim McElwain was the receivers coach for the Wolverines this past season, but is now Central Michigan’s head coach. Harbaugh said before the Peach Bowl he anticipated Ben McDaniels would be promoted from offensive analyst to receivers coach.

The Wolverines return a deep group of receivers, led by Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nico Collins and Tarik Black. Under Gattis, Alabama had five receivers with 40 or more catches this season and five players had 693 receiving yards or more — Jerry Jeudy led the team with 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns — and six or more touchdowns.

Gattis has coached in the Big Ten. He was on James Franklin’s staff at Penn State from 2014-2017. He worked for Franklin at Vanderbilt (2012-2013), as well. He also was receivers coach at Western Michigan in 2011.

He was a safety at Wake Forest and was drafted in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

