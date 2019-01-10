Michigan forward Austin Davis (51) and Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (4) go up for a rebound with Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili during the first half. (Photo: Rick Danzl, Associated Press)

Champaign, Ill. — And then there were three.

No. 2 Michigan continued its winning ways and joined an exclusive club in the process.

With a scrappy 79-69 victory over Illinois on Thursday at State Farm Center, the 2018-19 Wolverines tied the program record for best start to a season with 16 consecutive wins, a mark only reached by the 1985-86 and 2012-13 teams.

Michigan will have a shot to set the record at home at 7:30 p.m. Sunday against Northwestern.

Junior guard Zavier Simpson had 16 points and eight assists and freshman forward had 15 points and eight rebounds for Michigan (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten), which finished with 14 turnovers but only committed three in the second half.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 79, Illinois 69

Redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews scored 14, junior center Jon Teske had 13 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, sophomore guard Jordan Poole scored 10 and sophomore forward Isaiah Livers, who returned after sitting the past two games because of soreness from back spasms, added nine points to round out the balanced effort.

Freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu scored 21, Giorgi Bezhanishvili 15 and Trent Frazier 13 for Illinois (4-12, 0-5), which trailed from start to finish.

Despite their poor record, the Illini put up a fight and rode their late first-half surge into the second half, pulling within four and five points in the first 6:30 of the second half.

But the Wolverines cleaned up their play, cut down on the turnovers and countered with a run each time to keep the Illini at an arm’s distance.

After Trent Frazier’s 3-pointer cut it to 41-37, the first response came via a 3-pointer and three-point play from Teske that pushed the lead to 49-39 at the 14:51 mark.

More: Michigan guard Zavier Simpson hooked on old-school shot

Then after a 3-pointer from Illinois’ Aaron Jordan trimmed it to 49-44, redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews capped a 6-0 spurt with a soaring dunk to make it 55-44 with 11:50 to go.

From there, the closest the Illini could get was 63-56 with 5:26 remaining. But even then, it was short-lived as Simpson drained a 3-pointer and Livers blocked a shot and threw down a vicious one-handed dunk to keep Illinois at bay, 68-56, with 3:41 left.

Matthews, Simpson and Ignas Brazdeikis provided the finishing touches by combining for two dunks and seven free throws in the final 1:14 to help Michigan remain one of the two unbeaten teams left standing in the country.

For the second straight game, Michigan got it rolling early by ripping off the first eight points and forcing Illinois to call a timeout just 2:10 into the game.

The solid start came with both good and bad news, though. Matthews was called for an offensive foul on Michigan’s second offensive possession and led to Livers checking in.

Livers wasted little time making his presence known and proving why the Wolverines missed him. He recorded a three-point play and skied for an offensive rebound and putback during an 8-2 spurt that put Michigan up 20-10 at 12:13 mark.

Illinois turned up the pressure by forcing a couple turnovers, pinning a fast-break layup attempt by Simpson on the backboard and using a 7-0 spurt to pull within three before sophomore guard Eli Brooks quelled the momentum with a floater in the lane.

The Wolverines added some separation by stringing together stops while Poole scored seven straight for Michigan to make it 36-25. His last two points came on two free throws at the 3:40 mark following a technical foul called on Illinois coach Brad Underwood, who argued Simpson should’ve been called for a double dribble on a play.

But Illinois’ pressure defense continued to create turnovers and helped the Fighting Illini stay close. Michigan — which averaged 9.2 turnovers entering the game — finished the first half with 11 alone, including two on its final two possessions that led to back-to-back 3-pointers by Dosunmu to cut the deficit to 39-34 at the break.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins