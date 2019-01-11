Michigan has two vacancies on its defensive staff and reportedly has added Anthony Campanile.
Campanile, according to a source report Friday on 247Sports, has been hired to join Jim Harbaugh’s staff. He most recently was co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach at Boston College.
Michigan this week saw the departures of defensive line coach Greg Mattison and linebackers coach Al Washington to arch-rival Ohio State.
