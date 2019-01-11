Michigan will play host to Western Michigan in 2021, the school announced Friday. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan is looking forward. As in its non-conference football scheduling.

The Wolverines will face Mid-American Conference schools Western Michigan and Northern Illinois in 2021 and Bowling Green in 2023. Michigan also added Colorado State to the 2022 schedule.

WMU will open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 at Michigan Stadium. The teams played last season and Michigan is 7-0 against the Broncos. The Wolverines final non-conference game of the 2021 season will be against Northern Illinois on Sept. 18. This will be the second meeting between the programs. Michigan won, 33-17, in 2005.

The Wolverines faced Colorado State once before in the 1994 Holiday Bowl, and the two will play again Sept. 3, 2022 at Michigan Stadium.

In 2023, Michigan will face Bowling Green, now coached by former Michigan player and coach Scot Loeffler, on Sept. 16.

Here are the dates:

►Sept. 4, 2021: Western Michigan

►Sept. 18, 2021: Northern Illinois

►Sept. 3, 2022: Colorado State

►Sept. 16, 2023: Bowling Green