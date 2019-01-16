Rashan Gary (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Rashan Gary, Detroit Lions defensive end?

That’s a likely scenario described by Nate Davis of USA Today, who has Gary, the former Michigan star, going to the Lions with the No. 8 pick in Davis’ mock draft, published Wednesday.

“Detroit didn't get much on passing downs from its D-line, and it won't help losing free agent Ziggy Ansah, as unreliable as he could be,” Davis says. “Gary could not only solidify a deficiency, he has the versatility to move around, a trait Matt Patricia would value given his affinity for employing multiple fronts.”

Gary (6-5, 283) left Michigan with one year of college eligibility remaining, to enter the NFL draft. He finished his Michigan career with 136 tackles (23.5 TFL) and 10.5 sacks in 35 games.

Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen, considered a possible landing spot for the Lions at No. 8, goes to the Bills at No. 9 in Davis’ projections.

Interestingly, Gary’s former Michigan teammate, linebacker Devin Bush, goes No. 24 to the Raiders in Davis’ mock draft. Bush is rated higher than Gary by some draft analysts.

Davis: “Oakland's struggles at the defense's second level are nearly as pronounced as its pass rush issues. Bush is only 5-11 and barely more than 230 pounds, but his speed and dogged play would be valued by Jon Gruden and new GM Mike Mayock.”

The top three in Davis’ mock are Alabama DT Quinnen Williams to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 1, LSU CB Greedy Williams to the San Francisco 49ers at No. 2 and Ohio State DE Nick Bosa to the New York Jets at No. 3.

Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray, also a top MLB prospect for the Oakland A’s who this week said he would enter the NFL draft, is at No. 6 to the New York Giants.