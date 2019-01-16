Michigan reportedly has added defensive line coach Shaun Nua, according to The Michigan Insider. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Nua was hired from Arizona State after interviewing last week, the website reported Wednesday. Michigan has hired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and defensive coach Anthony Campanile in the past week. Defensive line coach Greg Mattison and linebackers coach Al Washington last week joined the Ohio State staff.

Nua spent one season at Arizona State.