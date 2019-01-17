Chase Winovich (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Chase Winovich, awarded Michigan’s Most Valuable Player last season, will not participate in Senior Bowl practices or the game next week.

“He pulled out a day or two ago with an ankle injury,” Rob Lehocky, director of Senior Bowl public relations, wrote in an email on Thursday.

Winovich, the dynamic defensive end who was All-Big Ten last season and finished his career with 69 tackles, including 17 for loss and five sacks, was on the North roster for the Jan. 26 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

It is an important week for NFL prospects as scouts attend to meet with and watch prospects ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft.

Running back Karan Higdon is the only Michigan player participating in the Senior Bowl.

Michigan State running back LJ Scott also pulled out of the Senior Bowl, leaving safety Khari Willis as the only MSU representative.