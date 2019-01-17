Former Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson and Detroit News Michigan basketball beat reporter James Hawkins are guests on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."
Woodson touched on a number of Michigan football-related subjects, including how the current team has performed, his play during the Wolverines’ magical 1997 championship season, and quarterback Shea Patterson calling him about wearing the No. 2 jersey.
Woodson also congratulated Angelique on being named Michigan sportswriter of the year by the National Sports Media Association.
Previous podcasts
► View from the Press Box: Jay Bilas, Bob Wojnowski
► View from the Press Box: Christian Hoard, Paul Finebaum
► View from the Press Box: Allen Trieu, John/Caden Kolesar
► View from the Press Box: Bill Rabinowitz, Jim Brandstatter
► View from the Press Box: Gerry DiNardo, Tom VanHaaren
► View from the Press Box: Joel Klatt, Tim May
► View from the Press Box: Mike Hart, Tom Mars
► View from the Press Box: James Laurinaitis, Mack Brown
► View from the Press Box: Chris Fowler, Pat Forde
► View from the Press Box: Adam Schefter
► View from the Press Box: John Wangler
► View from the Press Box: Desmond Howard
► View from the Press Box: Tom Ufer
► View from the Press Box: Grant Newsome
► View from the Press Box: Jon Jansen
► View from the Press Box: Jason, Randy Sklar
► View from the Press Box: Andy Mignery
► View from the Press Box: Sean Patterson
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.