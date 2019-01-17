LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Former Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson and Detroit News Michigan basketball beat reporter James Hawkins are guests on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

Woodson touched on a number of Michigan football-related subjects, including how the current team has performed, his play during the Wolverines’ magical 1997 championship season, and quarterback Shea Patterson calling him about wearing the No. 2 jersey.

Woodson also congratulated Angelique on being named Michigan sportswriter of the year by the National Sports Media Association.

