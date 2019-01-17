The Ohio State bench looks on as Michigan's Charles Woodson, right, returns a 78-yard punt return for a touchdown during the second quarter at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Nov. 22, 1997. (Photo: AP)

Former Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson and Detroit News Michigan basketball beat reporter James Hawkins are guests on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

Woodson touched on a number of Michigan football-related subjects, including how the current team has performed, his play during the Wolverines’ magical 1997 championship season, and quarterback Shea Patterson calling him about wearing the No. 2 jersey.

Woodson also congratulated Angelique on being named Michigan sportswriter of the year by the National Sports Media Association.

