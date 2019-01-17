Josh Norris (Photo: Stacy Bengs, AP)

Michigan star sophomore forward Josh Norris will miss the remainder of the season due to an injury suffered in the world junior championships.

Norris, from Oxford, Mich., had 19 points in 17 games for the Wolverines this season. He was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the first round, No. 19 overall, in 2017. His rights were traded to the Ottawa Senators in September 2018.

"I feel bad for Josh. He was having an outstanding season," Michigan coach Mel Pearson said in a statement. "Knowing him, he will work extremely hard to come back stronger and become an even better player. We look forward to having Josh continue to be a part of our team this season."

Michigan (8-9-6 overall, 4-5-4 Big Ten) returns to action Thursday, Jan. 24, at home against Penn State at 7:30 p.m.