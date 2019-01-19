Wisconsin's Ethan Happ (22) and Michigan's Jon Teske (15) battle for a rebound during the first half. Happ finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds while Teske had 15 points as the Badgers won 64-54 Saturday. (Photo: Andy Manis, AP)

Madison, Wis. — Poor 3-point shooting. Season-high tying 15 turnovers. Five combined points from redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews and freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis.

Add in a raucous crowd and a venue where Michigan has notoriously struggled, it’s not a recipe for success.

It all proved to be too much for No. 2 Michigan to overcome as Wisconsin handed it its first loss of the season, 64-54, on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Junior center Jon Teske scored 15 points, sophomore guard Jordan Poole 14 and junior guard Zavier Simpson had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten), which suffered its first regular-season defeat since Feb. 6, 2018.

Ethan Happ had 26 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Wisconsin (12-6, 4-3), which snapped a three-game slide in the series.

After an ugly back-and-forth struggle through the opening 20 minutes, the second half wasn’t any prettier.

Michigan and Wisconsin continually traded blow after blow, refusing to back down and let the other team get any sort of breathing room.

When the Wolverines took their largest lead, 34-29, with 17:06 to play following five straight points from Teske — two free throws and a 3-pointer — they couldn’t keep the cushion.

The Badgers stayed close and clawed back with a 9-1 spurt that started during a stretch where the Wolverines turned the ball over three times on four possessions. Happ capped the run with a dunk off an inbounds play to put Wisconsin up, 50-44, and Michigan on the ropes with 5:49 to play.

Matthews hit a jumper and Simpson briefly quelled Wisconsin’s momentum, but Happ answered both times with a dunk and layup to keep it a six-point game.

Teske pulled the Wolverines within 54-51 on a 3-pointer with 2:30 to go to set up a tense finish.

After Happ split a pair of free throws and D’Mitrik Trice added two more to put Wisconsin up 57-51, sophomore forward Isaiah Livers hit a 3-pointer to make it a one-possession game with 59 seconds remaining.

Everything unraveled from there, though. Brazdeikis was whistled for an intentional foul on Happ, who split two free throws and put back his own miss on the ensuing possession to put Wisconsin up 60-54 with 15 seconds left.

Nate Reuvers threw down a fast-break dunk off a missed 3-pointer and Matthews turned the ball over on the final possession as Michigan fell for the first time this season.

The first half was a grind-it-out affair that’s typical of most Big Ten contests, with seven lead changes and neither team getting more than five points of separation.

For the Wolverines, though, they faced a less-than-ideal scenario when Teske picked up a foul on Happ less than four minutes into the game and redshirt sophomore center Austin Davis, who was the first big off the bench, picked up one 10 seconds after checking in.

Still, Michigan was able to get through stretch with Teske on the bench thanks to some solid minutes from Davis. During one stretch, Davis stopped Happ on one end and then grabbed a one-handed offensive rebound for a putback. Davis then threw down a dunk on the next possession to give Michigan an 11-9 lead with 12:37 left in the first half.

Wisconsin ultimately took its largest lead, 16-11, with Davis still on the floor. Happ capped a 7-0 run with back-to-back layups over Davis for the five-point advantage at the 9:55 mark.

From there, Michigan and Wisconsin each traded flurries to regain the lead with Poole and Happ serving as the catalysts before the Wolverines closed out the half on a 6-0 run.

After Poole converted a three-point play, Teske blocked a layup attempt by Happ and junior guard Zavier Simpson snapped an 0-for-6 start from 3-point range with a deep ball to give Michigan a 27-25 edge at the break.

