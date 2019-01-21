Michigan is ranked No. 20 in Baseball America's preseason Top 25. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

The Michigan baseball team finished on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolverines appear to be poised to change that this season.

Michigan is ranked No. 20 in Baseball America's preseason Top 25, released Monday — one of just two Big Ten teams in the preseason rankings.

Michigan finished 33-20 last season, including a 20-game winning streak in the middle of the season, but entered the Big Ten tournament having lost five of six. Michigan, seeded third, was eliminated in the tournament by No. 7 seed Ohio State.

The outlook appears to be bright entering this season.

"The Wolverines last season came on strong in the second half with a young team but just missed the NCAA Tournament," Baseball America reports. "Now a year older, Michigan enters the season with high expectations and eager to break through for its first Big Ten Conference title since 2008."

Minnesota, which won the Big Ten Tournament, and reached the NCAA Super Regionals, is ranked No. 24. Vanderbilt leads Baseball America's poll.