Ann Arbor — For the first time in nearly a year, Michigan found itself in an unfamiliar situation: needing to rebound from a regular-season loss.

The Wolverines were able to wash away the odd feeling and get back on track in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night.

Behind huge second-half flurry and a buzzer-beater by redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews, No. 5 Michigan was able to pull out a 59-57 win over Minnesota at Crisler Center.

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis bounced back from his first scoreless outing with 18 points and 11 rebounds and junior center Jon Teske added 15 points, five rebounds and three blocks to lead Michigan (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten), which shot 13.6 percent from 3-point range (3-for-22) and 33.9 percent from the field (21-for-62).

Jordan Murphy had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Amir Coffey and Gabe Kalscheur each scored 11 for Minnesota (14-5, 4-4), which managed to wipe out a 13-point second-half deficit to set up the wild finish.

After trailing the entire first half and not getting much production outside of Teske, Brazdeikis rediscovered his scoring touch and the defense clamped down during a 21-3 run that gave Michigan a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Brazdeikis got things rolling by ripping off eight straight points on a 3-pointer, three-point play and two free throws after being fouled on a 3-point shot to pull the Wolverines within a point.

Michigan continued to string together stops and turned consecutive turnovers into back-to-back layups by junior guard Zavier Simpson, including one of the running skyhook variety, to take its first lead at 39-37 with 15:23 to go.

The Wolverines continued to torch the Gophers on both ends and closed the flurry with 11 straight points, with five coming on free throws from Brazdeikis, to make it 52-39 at the 9:10 mark. But Michigan wasn’t out of the woods yet.

Roughly a minute later, Murphy snapped Minnesota’s 0-for-9 shooting skid and a scoring drought that lasted 6 minutes, 38 seconds on a put back off his own missed layup.

Down the stretch, though, the Gophers pieced together a rally while the Wolverines struggled to close out the game by missing free throws and six consecutive shots down the stretch.

Minnesota took advantage of the scoring drought with a 10-0 run that was capped by a 3-pointer from Kalscheur to tie it at 57 with 31 seconds to go.

That set the stage for Michigan’s final possession and broken play, which ended with the ball in Matthews’ hands on the baseline where he floated up a shot that beat the buzzer and was upheld after a five-minute review.

Much like the Crisler Center crowd, Michigan’s offense was late to arrive. The Wolverines gave up the first six points of the game, had Matthews and Teske each pick up an early foul and came up empty on their first five possessions — with four missed shots and a turnover.

The Wolverines didn’t score their first points until roughly three minutes in and didn’t make their first basket until the 16:19 mark on a scooping layup by sophomore guard Jordan Poole.

But with Teske and Matthews both on the bench and Michigan relying on a smaller lineup, Jordan Murphy abused the Wolverines in the paint with back-to-back baskets at the rim to help power Minnesota to a 19-10 lead with 10:16 left in the half.

Misses from all over the court — on layups and open 3-point shots — continued to pile up for Michigan, which clanked 17 of its first 20 shots. Yet, turnovers prevented Minnesota from taking much advantage and adding any separation.

Everything seemed to change when Teske checked back in and provided a needed jolt. He scored off a pick-and-roll play to start a 14-3 run and ignite a stretch where Michigan made six of seven shots.

Teske accounted for four of the baskets during the spurt, the last coming on a 3-pointer from the wing that pulled Michigan even at 23 with 6:23 left in the half.

Minnesota took advantage of another rough stretch with Teske off the floor as Michigan missed six of its last eight shots and found itself trailing at the break, 31-28, for the first time in Big Ten play.

