Osman Savage (Photo: Brian Dohn, 247Sports)

Four-star linebacker Osman Savage out of Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore has committed to Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class.

The Wolverines now have six commitments in that class.

Savage is the No. 15 outside linebacker in the nation for 2020, according to the 247Sports composite. He is coached at Saint Frances by Biff Poggi, formerly a member of Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan. Poggi's son, Henry, was a fullback for the Wolverines.

Savage has scholarship offers from Michigan State, Pitt and Maryland among others.