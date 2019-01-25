Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis (13) goes to the basket against Indiana's Evan Fitzner (55) and Rob Phinisee, right, during the first half. (Photo: Darron Cummings, Associated Press)

Bloomington, Ind. – History has never favored Michigan in the unfriendly confines of Assembly Hall.

On Friday night, though, the Wolverines couldn’t have gotten off to a more favorable start.

No. 5 Michigan dominated the first five minutes, jumped out to a 20-2 lead over Indiana and never looked back in a 69-46 wire-to-wire victory to sweep the regular-season series.

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis scored 20 to lead a balanced effort for Michigan (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten), which won consecutive road games at Indiana for the first time since 1985-86. Redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, junior guard Zavier Simpson added 12 points and junior center Jon Teske scored 11.

After Michigan's dominant start, Indiana began to find some footing on offense. The Hoosiers connected on five straight baskets — the buzz building with each make — to cut the deficit to 38-29 with 16:47 to go.

It quickly died down. Brazdeikis answered with a silencing corner 3-pointer and Matthews scored seven straight for the Wolverines on two free throws, a straightaway 3-pointer and mid-range pull-up to jump-start a 15-5 run.

Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers ended the spurt with a 3-pointer to give Michigan a commanding, 53-34 advantage at the 10:49 mark.

The Hoosiers mustered one last-gasp push to cut the deficit to 14 but the Wolverines shoved right back with six straight points to take their largest lead, 62-41, and send fans trickling toward the exits with 5:21 remaining.

Juwan Morgan finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds and star freshman Romeo Langford had nine points on 3-for-12 shooting for Indiana (12-8, 3-6), which has lost six straight and shot 27.6 percent from the field (16-for-58).

Michigan punched Indiana in the mouth right out the gate, scoring the first 17 points by getting looks out on the perimeter and at the rim with relative ease off its ball-screen action.

Simpson was the catalyst throughout the hot start, scoring on two driving layups and dishing out three assists that led to open 3-pointers for Brazdeikis and sophomore guard Jordan Poole and an easy dunk for Teske.

It all unfolded over the first five minutes of the game as Michigan drained seven of its first eight shots to bring the boos out in full force from the Indiana faithful.

Meanwhile for Indiana, it didn’t seem to matter who was taking the shot because nobody could buy a bucket against Michigan’s defense.

The Hoosiers finally broke through for their first points at the 12:57 mark when Aljami Durham made two free throws and the crowd sarcastically erupted in applause.

But even with Michigan’s offense cooling off significantly and only making six shots the rest of the half, Indiana was a mess and couldn’t get anything going over the first 10 minutes.

It also didn’t help that much like the first meeting on Jan. 6, Langford was saddled with early foul trouble and picked up his third whistle on a three-point play by Brazdeikis that put Michigan up 20-2 at the 11:02 mark.

Indiana eventually made its first goal with 10:15 left in the half — after it missed its first 10 shots, was called for five fouls and committed four turnovers — and first 3-pointer at the 5:44 mark.

By the time halftime arrived, Michigan took a 33-18 advantage into the break while Indiana had more turnovers (six) and missed free throws (7-for-13) than made field goals (5-for-25).

