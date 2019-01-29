Osman Savage, a 2020 commit for Michigan at linebacker, is one of 13 players that the Wolverines have offered from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy, in all classes. (Photo: Brian Dohn/247Sports)

Osman Savage, a linebacker at Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy, is the newest addition to Michigan’s 2020 recruiting class, and he is notable both for his talent and for being at a program the Wolverines are recruiting aggressively.

Savage (6-2, 225 pounds) was early to the recruiting radar.

He attended Michigan’s camp the summer before his freshman season and already caught the eyes of defensive coordinator Don Brown at that point. Several months later, Savage returned to Michigan Stadium as St. Frances took on Paramus (N.J.) Catholic in the Battle of the Big House high school classic.

Throughout his freshman season, Savage would show his talent as a running back against what was a very difficult schedule. In addition to Paramus, St. Frances would play Rock Hill (SC) South Pointe, Virginia Beach (Va.) Bishop Sullivan Catholic and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy in addition to tough teams from the Baltimore area. He rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown against Baltimore Gilman among other flashes of greatness.

Now, two years later, those glimpses of brilliance are fully formed. Savage is a four-star prospect per the 247Sports Composite and was a 2nd team All-Metro selection for 10-0 St. Frances.

“He’s really the only player on our roster that plays both ways at running back and linebacker,” St. Frances head coach Henry Russell said to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong. “He’s the type of player that makes things happen. I think he had four defensive touchdowns over the last two years. He could be one of the best backs in the country if we gave him the ball more. At linebacker he does it all. Long arms, rangy, very athletic, physical, can cover, can stuff the run.”

While Russell believes Savage could play offense in college, the Wolverines are currently favoring defense for him. Savage noted Don Brown’s scheme fitting his strengths as one of the reasons he chose the Wolverines, but he is also a 3.9 student who factored academics into his decision heavily.

“The coaches have connections that can put me in the right places, right programs and internships to get me going,” he said. “It’s a relief (to commit). That’s the only way word I can say. I’m excited now to get on the field and be a part of the team, but I know I still have a senior year left so I have to work hard to maintain my standards and get better.”

Michigan has offered 13 other players at St. Frances in all classes. It remains to be seen if any of those teammates will join Savage in Ann Arbor, but for now, the Wolverine staff is happy to have him.

“(Coach Harbaugh) was ecstatic, just really excited,” Savage said.

Savage plans to major in engineering and minor in business. He becomes the sixth commitment in the 2020 class for Michigan. The Wolverines already have five states (Maryland, Ohio, Arizona, Texas, and Michigan) represented among those six commitments.

Junior day wrap-up

Many underclassmen made their way to Ann Arbor for Saturday’s junior day.

A new offer was extended to Southfield (Mich.) A&T defensive tackle Bryce Austin. The Wolverines join Michigan State, Purdue, Minnesota and more on the 6-foot-2, 285-pound junior’s offer list.

In-state wide receivers Rashawn Williams and Devell Washington both made the trip and noted film sessions with new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis among the highlights of the day.

Michigan also had highly-regarded skill athletes A.J. Henning and Jadon Thompson up from Illinois. Henning, a speedy slot from Lincoln-Way East High School, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 24 overall prospect in the country, No. 1 junior in the state, and he holds 26 scholarship offers.

More information

Osman Savage profile

Bryce Austin profile

AJ Henning profile

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.