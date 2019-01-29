CLOSE Michigan coach talks about his team's performance and junior guard Zavier Simpson's triple-double in Tuesday night's 65-49 win at Crisler Center. James Hawkins, The Detroit News

Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) drives between Ohio State guard Luther Muhammad (1) and Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) in the second half. Simpson finished with 11 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in UM's 65-49 victory Tuesday. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — The opportunity was there for the taking.

With a chance to regain a first-place tie in the Big Ten, the Wolverines made sure the shot didn’t go to waste.

No. 5 Michigan rode a second-half surge and a triple-double from junior guard Zavier Simpson to a 65-49 victory over Ohio State on Tuesday night at Crisler Center.

Sophomore guard Jordan Poole scored 15 and freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis added 14 for Michigan (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten), which moved back atop the conference standings and pulled even with Michigan State.

Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers added 12 points while Simpson recorded 11 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds to become the sixth Wolverine to achieve the feat and first since Derrick Walton Jr. did on Dec. 19, 2015.

Kaleb Wesson had 12 points and C.J. Jackson scored 11 for Ohio State (13-7, 3-6), which shot 36.5 percent from the field (19-for-52) and committed 19 turnovers that led to 20 points.

After closing out a struggle-filled first half with a flourish, it didn’t immediately carry over to the second half for Michigan.

The Wolverines had more turnovers (four) than made baskets (two) over the first five minutes but were still able to extend their lead by stymieing the Buckeyes, who missed 10 of their first 14 attempts of the half.

Michigan pieced together an 8-2 spurt that ended with a 3-pointer from Poole moments after he drew a charge on defense to make it 44-33 with 12:35 to go.

After Ohio State cut it back to single digits twice, Simpson drained a 3-pointer from the wing to start a 12-2 flurry that pushed Michigan’s lead to 59-41 with 5:56 to go.

Then things got chippy during run when Simpson took exception to a screen Wesson set that led to the two jawing at one another. Poole joined the fray with some words before junior center Jon Teske pushed Wesson away with one arm and the coaching staffs had to separate both teams.

The fracas ended with Wesson being called for common foul and each team being assessed two technical fouls — Simpson and Teske for Michigan and Keyshawn Woods and Wesson for Ohio State.

After matters were sorted out, Teske sank two free throws before Livers capped the flurry with a 3-pointer to make it an 18-point game.

Livers added the exclamation point with a fast-break dunk that made it 65-45 and turned the final few minutes into a mere formality.

Wesson wasted little time getting to work and helping Ohio State take a 12-6 lead roughly five minutes into the game. He drained a 3-pointer on the opening possession, corralled an offensive rebound for a putback, threw an assist out of a double team that led to an open layup and bullied Teske for another basket at the rim.

Unlike Ohio State, it was far from a sharp start for Michigan over the first 17 minutes. The Buckeyes mixed up defenses early on with some man and zone looks with a little press mixed in that Wolverines struggled with, missing their first seven of 10 shots from the field.

Despite the rough shooting, Michigan was able to stiffen up on defense and take advantage of live-ball turnovers to string together a 10-2 spurt that led to its first lead. Most of the damage came from beyond the arc, with two 3-pointers from Poole — his first make coming on a third deep attempt on one possession — and another 3 from Livers for a 22-19 edge at the 7:06 mark.

Ohio State didn’t fare much better the rest of the half against Michigan, making just two shots over the final 9:32. The Buckeyes went over six minutes without a made field goal until Jackson snapped the drought with a three-point play to briefly put the Buckeyes back on top, 24-22, at the 3:28 mark.

Michigan quickly regained the lead and momentum by closing with a much-needed push. The Wolverines ripped off another 10-2 run over the final 3:05 by making four of their last six shots, highlighted by a 3-pointer and tip-in by redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews, to take a 32-26 advantage at the break.

