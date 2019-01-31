Michigan head coach John Beilein (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Men’s college basketball coaches across the nation have voiced their displeasure with the NCAA’s NET rankings.

One coach who hasn’t complained about the new ranking system? Michigan’s John Beilein.

And it’s not because Beilein’s team has been as high as No. 1 in the ratings. It’s because he still hasn’t bothered to check them since they were first released on Nov. 26.

“Haven't looked at it,” Beilein said Thursday. “Not even thinking about it. It's not even entering my mind.”

Of course, No. 5 Michigan doesn’t have much to worry about when it comes to its NCAA Tournament resume.

Entering play Thursday, the Wolverines were one of three teams in the nation with 20 wins, were tied for first place in the Big Ten with a 9-1 mark and have been projected to be a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in all major bracket predictions.

They’re also ranked No. 4 in NET behind Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke.

“I think that if our season was different right now and we were perceived as one of those bubble teams, I would probably pay a little bit more attention to it,” Beilein said. “I think that nobody is in yet, but why pay attention to it right now? Just focus on the next day.”

That’s easier said than done for other coaches like LSU’s Will Wade, who said earlier this month the NET rankings “formula is wrong” and needs to be adjusted in the offseason.

The formula for NET, which replaced the Rating Percentage Index as a sorting tool used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee, takes five factors into account: a team’s net efficiency, winning percentage, adjusted win percentage and scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game). The fifth factor, known as “Team Value Index,” is an opaque algorithm that involves game results, opponent and location.

While it’s not clear how all five factors are weighted, Wade takes exception with how the scoring margin is capped but a team’s offensive and defensive efficiencies aren’t.

Yet, Beilein said he hasn’t spent any time trying to figure out the difference between the NET and RPI rankings, although he did look up his team’s Basketball Power Index (BPI) ranking — which measures a team’s strength and predicts its performance for the rest of the season — a couple weeks ago.

“I do understand the idea of (NET),” Beilein said. “You go on the road and play road games against a good team and you lose a good game that should be a positive, right? Obviously, who you play and what your league is doing should help you as well.”

But with March creeping up on the calendar and Michigan playing as well as it has, don’t expect Beilein to get caught up in NET anytime soon.

“It'd be more of a curiosity if we weren't 20-1 as to what type of quality wins we have and what we've got to do going forward,” Beilein said. “We've got to win going forward. That's the only thing we've got to worry about.”

Friday night lights

The Big Ten began scheduling conference games on Fridays last season.

While none of Michigan’s league contests fell on that day last year, the Wolverines haven’t been spared this season with Friday night games at Indiana and Iowa in back-to-back weeks.

“The only thing I didn't like is when I filled out how many days we're going to miss classes we put down this day is the day we're going to miss class, but we never would,” Beilein said. “Fortunately in most colleges right now — unlike the good old days when you had classes five days a week — a lot of our guys are fortunate enough to only have a class or none on Friday. So, we're not missing a lot of classes on Friday.

“I hate what it does to high school games, but it's a good concept. I know I'd rather play a Friday night or a Saturday afternoon rather than a late Saturday night 9 p.m. game. This game being at 6 o'clock their time is perfect. We'll have Saturday off for our kids, which I think is key and good, too.”

Like Beilein, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery has mixed feelings about the scheduling.

“I think Friday night should be for high school games, but it's the world we live in,” McCaffery said. “We made a decision as a conference to play every night. It does provide maximum exposure for our conference, so I understand it. I support it in that sense.”

