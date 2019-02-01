CLOSE Michigan coach talks about his team's performance in Friday's 74-59 road loss at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. James Hawkins, The Detroit News

Iowa City, Iowa – It only took roughly 90 seconds for the bad news to hit the Wolverines.

Starting guard Jordan Poole and center Jon Teske each picked up a foul roughly 90 seconds into Friday’s contest at Iowa.

It was a sign of things to come and the start of an abysmal first half that No. 5 Michigan wouldn’t be able to overcome in a 74-59 loss to Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis and Poole each scored 16 and junior guard Zavier Simpson had 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for No. 5 Michigan (20-2, 9-2 Big Ten), which tied a season high with 20 fouls, sent Iowa to the line 24 times and shot a season-low 32.3 percent (21-for-65) from the field.

After having to wade through foul trouble and trailing by 14 in the first 20 minutes, the Wolverines were able to get off to a better start in the second half by stringing together stops.

The problem was they couldn’t do much on the other end, missing eight of their first 10 shots and struggling to finish around the rim before Iowa used a Jordan Bohannon 3-pointer to push its lead to 48-33 with 15:51 to go.

But Michigan dug in and didn’t fold. The Wolverines pushed back with a 14-4 spurt to pull within five and make the packed Carver-Hawkeye Arena crowd uncomfortable.

After Simpson sank two free throws to trim the deficit to 50-41, redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews and sophomore forward Isaiah Livers countered a pair of Iowa baskets with 3-pointers before Teske scored on a tip-in to make it 54-49 with 9:43 to go.

Iowa answered with back-to-back baskets from Luka Garza that quickly pushed the lead back to double digits and ignited a 13-2 run that stifled the Wolverines and put the Hawkeyes back in control, 67-51, with 5:18 remaining.

By the time Brazdeikis ended the run with a layup at the 5:06 mark, Michigan kept the door open by turning to a press, forcing Iowa to turn it over five times over the next 90 seconds and using a 3-pointer from Matthews to pull within 11.

But Iowa closed the door on any thoughts of a comeback with a basket from Garza and four free throws in the final 2:13 to seal it.

Garza finished with 19 points, Joe Wieskamp scored 16 and Ryan Kriener had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Iowa (17-5, 6-5), which won the rebounding battle 48-36 and finished with 40 points in the paint.

The whistles were out in force early and it didn’t take long for foul trouble to mount for Michigan as Poole and Teske each picked up a foul in the first 93 seconds and Livers picked up two fouls in roughly a minute after checking in for Teske.

Iowa didn’t fare much better with three players drawing whistles in first four minutes and Luka Garza sitting the final 13:22 of the half after picking up his second foul.

Despite being forced to play nearly seven minutes without Poole and Teske, Michigan was able to weather the storm with Brazdeikis shouldering load and scoring the first seven points to keep it tied at 11 with 12:41 left in the half.

Shortly after that, Poole and Teske returned but Teske lasted all of one possession. After Iowa was able to corral an offensive rebound off a missed free throw, Tyler Cook drew a second foul on Teske at the 11:42 mark.

The defense still kept Michigan close and the Wolverines managed to take a 17-12 lead after a 3-pointer from Brazdeikis capped a quick 6-0 spurt.

But with Livers and Teske both planted on the bench, Iowa was eventually able to take advantage of their absences and a cold shooting stretch by Michigan with a 21-2 run over a five-minute span.

The Hawkeyes did most of the damage in the paint and started the flurry with 13 unanswered points, the final six all coming at the rim on either a layup or dunk. After Poole was able to temporarily stop the bleeding during a 1-for-9 shooting stretch, Iowa capped it with a 3-pointer from Nicholas Baer to make it 33-19 and put Michigan in its largest hole all season with 5:47 left.

Poole did his best to shoot Michigan back into it with back-to-back 3-pointers but the Wolverines couldn’t get stops on defense and continued to get pounded down low en route to a 42-29 halftime deficit.

