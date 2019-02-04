Amauri Pesek-Hickson (Photo: 247Sports)

Michigan originally was expected to sign two players Wednesday, the start of the second signing period for college football, but only Quinten Johnson will make his scholarship official.

Amauri Pesek-Hickson, a three-star versatile athlete out of Kansas who didn’t play football as a sophomore or junior, informed several recruiting analysts on Monday that Michigan wants him to reclassify and join Michigan’s 2020 freshman class. That would mean going to a prep school for the next year.

Brandon Brown, a recruiting analyst for TheWolverine.com, said he received a direct message from Pesek-Hickson describing what has happened.

More: Mom knows: No dream too big for Harvard-bound Khalil Dawsey

“After much reflection and prayer, I’ve decided to keep my options open and not sign on national signing day,” Pesek-Hickson wrote. “It is not because I’m decommitting from Michigan, it’s simply because they will not let me sign. What kept me from signing in the early national signing day period was Coach (Jim) Harbaugh and (Michigan’s director of recruiting) Matt Dudek wanted me to get a 3.0 my first semester of my senior year and if I didn’t then I would have to go to prep school.

“I got a 3.1 GPA last semester and I have a 30 on my ACT, so IT IS NOT ACADEMICS. After the players that declared for the NFL draft date passed, Harbaugh called me and told me that “we might have to go to plan B.” I asked why, and he told me that the spots they have open for the 2019 class they want to fill with DT and DE grad transfers and he wants me to reclassify and come in as a 2020 prospect.”

Michigan does not comment on unsigned prospects.