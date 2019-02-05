Former Michigan running back and assistant coach Tyrone Wheatley will be the new head coach at Morgan State, according to a report in FootballScoop. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Former Michigan running back Tyrone Wheatley reportedly is about to become a head coach.

FootballScoop reported Tuesday that Wheatley, who rushed for more than 4,100 yards in four seasons at Michigan, is expected to named the new head football coach at Morgan State.

Wheatley spent the past two seasons as the running backs coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who fired him in December as part of an offseason housecleaning of the coaching staff.

Wheatley spent two seasons before that coaching running backs at his alma mater. He's also coached running backs for the NFL's Buffalo Bills, as well as at the college level with Syracuse, Eastern Michigan and Ohio Northern.

Morgan State finished 4-7 last season, including 3-4 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, and is just a season removed from a 1-10 effort in 2017.

A former Dearborn Heights Robichaud standout, Wheatley rushed for 4,178 yards and 47 touchdowns at Michigan from 1991-1994 before he was drafted No. 17 overall by the New York Giants in 1995.

He played 10 seasons in the NFL with the Giants and Oakland Raiders, rushing for 4,962 yards and 40 touchdowns. He also caught 125 passes for 900 yards and seven more touchdowns.