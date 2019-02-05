Rutgers guard Geo Baker attempts to block a shot by Michigan guard Jordan Poole during Tuesday night's game. (Photo: Bill Kostroun, Associated Press)

Piscataway, N.J. — Michigan coach John Beilein received something sweeter than cake on his 66th birthday.

The gift? A new record with his name on it.

With Tuesday’s 77-65 win over Rutgers at the Rutgers Athletic Center, Beilein leapfrogged Johnny Orr and set a program mark for most Big Ten victories by a Michigan coach with 121.

Milestone moment was never in doubt for Beilein thanks to the three-headed scoring attack of freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis, redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews and sophomore guard Jordan Poole.

Brazdeikis finished with 23 points and a season-high five made 3-pointers, Poole added 15 points and Matthews had 11 points. Junior guard Zavier Simpson flirted with another triple-double with 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for No. 7 Michigan (21-2, 10-2 Big Ten).

Eugene Omoruyi had 21 points and Montez Mathis scored 12 for Rutgers (11-11, 4-8).

After Michigan’s offense got off to a hot start and the Wolverines led by double digits throughout much of the first half, things started to cool off.

Misses on open looks piled up and Michigan could only muster two made baskets over the first five minutes of the second half. Rutgers took advantage and made a push to pull within 48-41 on a Shaquille Doorson dunk to inject life into the crowd with 15:01 to go.

The Wolverines came up with a response in the form of two free throws by Simpson and back-to-back 3-pointers by Poole and Brazdeikis to extend the lead to 56-43 roughly two minutes later.

Rutgers threatened to make a run and trimmed the deficit to 10 three times in the final 10 minutes, but Michigan answered with big shots each time with two 3-pointers from Brazdeikis and a running hook from Simpson.

On the fourth time, Rutgers finally broke through with two free throws from Geo Baker to cut it to single digits, 66-58, with 4:11 remaining. But it was short-lived as Poole splashed a mid-range jumper and hushed the crowd.

The Scarlet Knights were held without a field goal until in the closing seconds and couldn’t pull any closer the rest of the way. Brazdeikis came up with a pair of critical defensive stops on back-to-back possessions and Simpson, Poole and Matthews went a combined 6-for-8 from the free-throw line in the final 1:39 to seal it.

Michigan wasted little time bouncing back from what Beilein deemed his team’s “worst performance of the year” at Iowa last week. The Wolverines made nine of their first 11 shots, used their disruptive defense and ripped off a 24-6 run to jump all over Rutgers.

Brazdeikis got the offense cooking by scoring the first eight points, highlighted by two 3-pointers, before Poole splashed a deep ball to put Michigan up 18-6 with 14:18 left in the first half.

Everyone in the starting five had it working early as the ball was popping, including Matthews. He knocked down a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer followed by a post-up and fallaway jumper to push the lead to 27-10 at 10:56 mark.

The offense continued to hum along until Rutgers strung together stops and got hot in a hurry, rattling off an 8-0 run in less than a minute to cut it to 38-29 and force Beilein to call a timeout with 3:04 left in the half.

Rutgers’ momentum ended there as Poole drained a 3-pointer to snap the run and Brazdeikis finished a baseline drive to give Michigan a 43-31 advantage at the break.

