Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 4
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men’s basketball for the week of Feb. 4, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men’s basketball for the week of Feb. 4, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Charlie Neibergall, AP
1. Purdue (16-6, 9-2) – For a while on Sunday, it looked like the Boilermakers were going to fall victim to the upset, just as Michigan State and Michigan did this week. Instead, Purdue erased a 13-point second-half deficit at home against Minnesota for its seventh straight victory. The Boilermakers are playing better than anyone in the conference, which moves them to the top for now, and judging by the remaining schedule, it’s hard to see where the next defeat might come. Last week: 3. Michael Conroy, AP
2. Michigan (20-2, 9-2) – The Wolverines have seen their offensive efficiency drop and it played a big part in the loss at Iowa on Friday. However, with a defense that is as good as any in the nation, the Wolverines will be in every game they play. They’ll hit the road this week to play a scrappy Rutgers team before welcoming Wisconsin in what is shaping up to be a critical matchup in the conference race. Last week: 2. Matthew Holst, Getty Images
3. Michigan State (18-4, 9-2) – The Spartans had nearly a week to recover from their loss at Purdue, which ended a 13-game winning streak. However, they were flat at home on Saturday against Indiana, getting outrebounded – including allowing 20 offensive boards – while they shot just 8-for-22 from the free-throw line in an overtime loss. Whether it ultimately amounts to simply a bad game or is a sign of trouble on the horizon remains to be seen. Last week: 1. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
4. Wisconsin (16-6, 8-3) – The Badgers have overcome a slow conference start and are now in the thick of the Big Ten race. Winners of five straight after knocking off Nebraska on the road and Maryland at home, the Badgers are starting to build some momentum headed down the stretch. The upcoming week is a big one with trips to Minnesota and Michigan, two games that could determine whether the Badgers have a shot at the title. Last week: 4. Andy Manis, AP
5. Iowa (17-5, 6-5) – The Hawkeyes continue to be one of the toughest teams in the conference to figure out. They don’t play much defense and entering Friday’s game against Michigan they had lost two straight, giving up 174 points total in the two games. Of course, they followed that by giving up just 59 to upset the Wolverines and now get ready to head to Indiana, which just ended its seven-game skid. Last week: 7. Charlie Neibergall, AP
6. Maryland (17-6, 8-4) – The Terrapins are in the midst of a midseason lull, having lost three of their last four games after having won seven in a row. The lone victory came at home against Northwestern. But the Terps couldn’t build off that, losing at Wisconsin in a game that could prove critical in the Big Ten race. Only one game is up this week, though it will be a challenge for the Terps, who hit the road to take on a Nebraska team that is desperate for a win. Last week: 5. Andy Manis, AP
7. Minnesota (16-6, 6-5) – The Golden Gophers were in perfect position on Sunday, up 13 in the second half at Purdue. However, they couldn’t close the deal and have now lost two of four heading into a week that includes a home game with Wisconsin and a trip to Michigan State. It was an opportunity lost for a team that is scrambling to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume. Last week: 6. Michael Conroy, AP
8. Ohio State (14-7, 4-6) – The Buckeyes missed out on a big opportunity at Michigan early in the week but bounced back to knock off Rutgers for their second win in the last three games. It should signal a turnaround from the five-game skid that had the Buckeyes looking like a team that was playing itself out of the NCAA Tournament. They’ll get Penn State at home this week before heading to Indiana for a critical matchup. Last week: 8. Paul Vernon, AP
9. Rutgers (11-10, 4-7) – The Scarlet Knights are young, which leads to some inconsistencies. But they did put together their first three-game winning streak in Big Ten play after beating Indiana at home earlier in the week. A win at Ohio State for four in a row was a tough ask, but the Scarlet Knights are proving they’re not an easy mark and have steadily improved throughout the season. Last week: 10. Paul Vernon, AP
10. Indiana (13-9, 4-7) – It’s hard to get a handle on the Hoosiers. Are they the team that lost seven straight games or the one that walked in and upset Michigan State on the road Saturday night? With Devonte Green and De’Ron Davis back in the lineup, it’s a probably closer to being a team that can compete with the conference leaders, though a shoulder injury to Juwan Morgan is worth keeping an eye on moving forward. Last week: 12. Al Goldis, AP
11. Illinois (7-15, 3-8) – The Fighting Illini continue to make life difficult for the rest of the Big Ten, playing a tenacious defense that has led to two wins in the last three games, the latest coming this weekend over Nebraska. If the Illini make it two in a row, that means they would have handed Michigan State its third straight loss as the teams meet in Champaign on Tuesday. Last week: 13. Robin Scholz, AP
12. Nebraska (13-9, 3-8) – The Cornhuskers lost Isaac Copeland for the season, but that doesn’t fully explain the freefall they’ve been in for most of the Big Ten season. The Huskers have now lost five straight, the most recent coming to Illinois. It’s been quite the flop for a team that expected to be in the NCAA Tournament and faces a tough upcoming week with Maryland at home and a trip to Purdue. Last week: 9. Robin Scholz, AP
13. Northwestern (12-9, 3-7) – The Wildcats have played four of the last five on the road and managed to win just two of those games. It has them reeling, especially after two straight lopsided losses to Wisconsin and Maryland. A home date with Penn State on Monday allows at least an opportunity to right the ship, but the week ends with a difficult trip to Iowa. Last week: 11. Patrick Semansky, AP
14. Penn State (7-14, 0-10) – When it rains it pours and the Nittany Lions can’t seem to come out from the clouds. They played well enough to beat Purdue at home earlier in the week, but some questionable calls helped force overtime, where the Boilermakers took over. Winning teams figure out a way to overcome those hurdles. Penn State finds ways to add to an eight-game run of losses. Last week: 14. Keith Srakocic, AP
    Ann Arbor — There’s no shortage of questions beyond the top six of Michigan’s rotation.

    But there’s also a shortage of answers.

    During last week’s loss at Iowa, Michigan’s lack of depth was on full display and prompted coach John Beilein to dive deeper into his bench for possible solutions.

    It led to center Colin Castleton, forward Brandon Johns Jr. and guard David DeJulius each receiving meaningful minutes in the first and second halves that have become a rarity for any freshman not named Ignas Brazdeikis.

    Yet, Beilein said he doesn’t expect that to become the norm and has no plans to simply throw the younger players out there to see what they can do.

    “I do not want to just experiment with them in the games when we don't need to,” Beilein said on Monday. “I don't buy into, 'Hey, they're gamers,' when I see it every day in practice. I see it every day in practice, so I want to see more in practice. But there's going to be those opportunities and whoever gets it done, all right, he is a gamer.

    “But I haven't seen it yet and that's what we're hoping that we will see it either in practice or when they do have those opportunities.”

    Beilein said he’s going back and taking a deeper look at all the numbers from the team’s summer exhibitions in Spain to every single scrimmage to see who should be playing “given where we are right now when the bench has been inconsistent.”

    Last week, he said DeJulius is constantly pushing sophomore guard Eli Brooks for minutes at the one and two, whereas playing time between Johns and redshirt sophomore center Austin Davis at the five is more matchup-driven. But Beilein noted Castleton is also "under consideration" for minutes at the backup center spot.

    Beilein added even when foul trouble has given guys chances to prove themselves this season, all they’ve done is show their youth.

    “That's the difference with our depth and other people’s depth, Iowa's depth,” Beilein said. “When Iowa went to their bench I think maybe one guy was a freshman. When we go to our bench, we're basically putting our freshmen in there and they're going to make some switches. It can cost you in games.

    “I mean, it shows you how little that they know when they came down and they were going to dribble the ball out when we were down in the game…It just shows in that game their minds have still got to be developed and that's my job to get that done.”

    Two and done

    Beilein has typically held firm on his auto benching for players who commit two first-half fouls.

    But against Iowa, Beilein said his stance wasn’t the sole reason junior center Jon Teske didn’t re-enter the game and played only 1:25 of the opening 20 minutes. He also had an issue with the way Teske picked up the fouls.

    “J.P. (Jordan Poole) and (Teske) had really poor fouls to start the game,” Beilein said. “We fouled them on something  I say on the board every day, ‘Avoid bad fouls.’ We went out and I'm going to make a bad foul. That was a big point of it.”

    Beilein noted he did play several Wolverines with the two fouls late in the first half, including sophomore forward Isaiah Livers, Brazdeikis and Poole. But only Poole was on the floor for the majority of Iowa's 21-2 run put Michigan in a 13-point halftime hole.

    “You can’t trust your player because he's playing, and you can't trust the officials because sometimes it's just going to be a 50-50 call,” Beilein said. “You just can't trust it and now you've got him out the whole half. You have no chance. And you don't think the other coach knows he's in foul trouble? I’m driving it at him. He's not playing any defense while he's got two fouls on him, so what's the point?”

    On the move

    Former Wolverines Trey Burke, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Nik Stauskas were all shipped out before the NBA trade deadline last week.

    Burke and Hardaway were part of a deal that sent them from the New York Knicks to the Dallas Mavericks, while Stauskas was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    According to Beilein, he sent all three players the same text: Sudden change and new opportunity for you.

    “I'm sure they'll do their best,” Beilein said. “These guys are sort of settled in – Trey is married, Tim has been in New York for two years, Nik had settled in on the West Coast, and all of sudden that changes.

    “It's just a shock to their bodies what they have to go through. I'm glad to have Nik back east. I'm thrilled that both Tim and Trey can play for  there's nothing wrong with the Knicks situation other than the injuries that hurt them  but they're a little closer right now than the Knicks are and maybe they get in the playoffs. They could really help them.”

    Award watch

    Brazdeikis was one of 20 named to the late-season watch list for the Wooden Award, which goes to the nation's top college basketball player.

    He was one of three freshmen (Duke's RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson) and one of four Big Ten players (Michigan State's Cassius Winston, Purdue's Carsen Edwards and Wisconsin's Ethan Happ) to make the cut.

    ... Junior guard Zavier Simpson wasn't one of 10 finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, which recognizes the nation's top point guard.

    However, the Big Ten had two players up for the award: Winston and Edwards.

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

