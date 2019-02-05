Pep Hamilton (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Pep Hamilton, Michigan’s pass-game coordinator the last two seasons, is no longer part of the staff.

The Detroit News confirmed the news Tuesday that was first reported by Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider. Hamilton made $1 million base salary each of his two seasons.

Ben McDaniels, formerly an offensive analyst with the Wolverines, has been promoted to quarterbacks coach.

This movement clears what had been a foggy staff picture after Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh hired Josh Gattis as the offensive coordinator. Michigan did not have an official offensive coordinator last season. Harbaugh said early in the season that Hamilton was calling the majority of plays.

Before the Peach Bowl, Harbaugh said he wanted to elevate McDaniels to receivers coach to replace Jim McElwain, who coached receivers last season but left to become head coach at Central Michigan. Gattis has cut his teeth in coaching working with receivers and will assume that role while also being offensive coordinator.

Gattis, 35, last month signed a three-year contract worth $900,000 annually. Harbaugh, on his podcast, said he is giving Gattis control of the offense. It is likely that Gattis plans to open the offense with quarterback Shea Patterson and a group of talented receivers including Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nico Collins and Tarik Black.

“I’ve really watched Josh long enough to know and we talked and have the same philosophy, really, offensively, which I like,” Harbaugh said during the podcast. “I like the idea of him running it. We have some very fine offensive coaches here, no question about that. They feel like, ‘Yeah, let’s go. This is the direction we’re going, so let’s go and make it great and make it work.’”

Hamilton received a $450,000 retention bonus last season on top of his $1 million salary. He also received a $150,000 signing bonus.

According to his contract, signed Jan. 9, 2017, he would have owed Michigan a $150,000 buyout if he left before Dec. 2, 2017. There was no other buyout language in the contract. Had Hamilton remained on staff beyond April 1, he would have been eligible for a $250,000 retention bonus. There was no bonus associated with his final year of the contract.

